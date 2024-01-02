Neukölln - LKA investigates: Two pensioners died in apartment fire

A married couple aged 84 and 87 have died in an apartment fire in the Berlin district of Gropiusstadt ( Neukölln). According to a spokesperson for the Berlin fire department on Tuesday, the apartment on the second floor of a twelve-storey tower block in Theodor-Loos-Weg was fully engulfed in flames on Tuesday morning. During the extinguishing work, firefighters found two lifeless people in the apartment. However, resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful - the two senior citizens were pronounced dead on the spot. Two other residents of the house were treated as outpatients by rescue workers on suspicion of smoke inhalation.

According to the police, a resident first noticed flames on the balcony of the apartment. Several residents initially tried to extinguish the fire themselves. The fire department said it had arrived in the morning with a large contingent of around 60 firefighters.

The fire had initially threatened to spread to the second floor via the balcony, but the firefighters were able to prevent this. The fire was extinguished in the morning. According to the police, all residents were able to return to their apartments. Theodor-Loos-Weg was closed in both directions for almost two hours. According to initial findings, the police assume that the fire was caused by negligent arson. The LKA is still investigating.

