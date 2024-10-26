Lizzo's Halloween costume is influenced by a 'South Park' episode that referenced her and the weight-loss medication Ozempic.

The Grammy-winning artist posted a sequence of updates to their authenticated Instagram on Saturday, displaying an ensemble comprising a phony medication container engraved with their moniker, accompanied by notices like "FDA approved," "Appetite suppressant," and "Meant for individual use only."

Instead of a belt, Lizzo donned a measuring tape that clasped her dress at the waist.

Their initial snapshot portrayed them posing in an outdated promotional advertisement, inquiring, "Needs self-love? Try Lizzo! Eliminate guilt, boost self-confidence." Their Instagram caption for this post read, "Alright Halloween, you can commence now."

Additional posts showcased a video fragment of Lizzo performing in their costume before a "South Park" persona replica, as audio from the TV show's Ozempic episode played.

The May broadcast, titled "South Park: The Decline of Obesity," poked fun at the rising trend of weight reduction drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro. The episode also featured a parody advertisement for an inauthentic product named "Lizzo."

In a "South Park" scene, characters Sharon and Sheila discussed the "amazing" new medications that Sharon had been taking to manage her weight. However, since her insurance only covers weight loss drugs for those with diabetes, Sharon disclosed, "There's a new obesity medication for those of us who can't afford Ozempic and Mounjaro."

The scene then shifted to an advertisement for "Lizzo," a medication that "makes you feel good about your weight and costs 90% less than Ozempic."

According to a series of hypothetical studies, 70% of patients on Lizzo no longer cared about their weight, the fake commercial's voiceover said.

"Lizzo helps you enjoy all the food you want and keeps physical activity to a minimum... Ask about the power of not giving a damn, with Lizzo," the commercial concluded, accompanied by a list of side effects.

In their live response video on Instagram and TikTok at the time, Lizzo stated, "That's insane, I just feel like damn, I'm really that freaking bitch."

"I truly proved to the world how to love yourself and not give a damn, so much so that these guys in Colorado know who the hell I am, and included me in their cartoon that's been around for 25 years," she added, alluding to "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who met at the University of Colorado Boulder and set the show in the state.

Lizzo has consistently advocated for body positivity and spoken out about the body shaming they encounter on social media.

CNN’s Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.

