County of Freising - Living room fire - 85-year-old fatally injured

An 85-year-old man has died in a living room fire in Allershausen (Freising district). Emergency services were only able to determine the death of the senior citizen, who lived alone, after the fire on Christmas Eve, according to a statement on Monday. The cause of the fire was initially unclear. Initial estimates put the damage at around 100,000 euros.

PM

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de