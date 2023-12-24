Liverpool suffer bitter collarbone fracture shock

Bad news for Liverpool FC: after full-back Konstantinos Tsimikas crashed into Jürgen Klopp during the match against Arsenal FC, the diagnosis is a broken collarbone. The German coach would like to make amends for the accident - and is struggling with a handball.

Liverpool FC and Jürgen Klopp may have avoided a setback in the tight English Premier League title race, but they have lost full-back Konstantinos Tsimikas for the time being. The Greek, who collided with his German team manager in the match against Arsenal FC (1:1) on Saturday evening, broke his collarbone.

"The game was massively overshadowed by Kostas Tsimika's collarbone problem, it's definitely broken so he's out for a long time," said Klopp. In the first half, Tsimikas collided with his coach after a duel with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and was subsequently substituted injured. "I would love to give Kostas my collarbone if he was fit again," said Klopp.

Klopp has problems with handball

In the top-of-the-table clash, the leaders from London, with international Kai Havertz in the starting eleven, took an early lead through Gabriel (4th), before Mo Salah equalized shortly before Tsimikas' injury (29th). LFC missed some good chances in the second half, with Trent Alexander-Arnold hitting the crossbar (72').

"We should have scored after half-time. Would we have won then? I don't know, but we had the moments," said Klopp. His team were also denied a penalty in the first half after a handball by Martin Ödegaard. "Yes, I saw it," explained the coach: "I'm sure someone will come and explain to me why it wasn't a handball, but I don't know why."

The draw leaves the Reds one point behind the leaders, level on points with surprise team Aston Villa (both 39). Both teams also opened the door for defending champions Manchester City, who could close the gap on the duo with a win in the catch-up game at Everton FC on Wednesday (9.15pm/Sky).

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de