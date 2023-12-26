Premier League - Liverpool return to the top of the table on Boxing Day

Liverpool FC have regained the lead in the Premier League table, at least until Thursday. Coach Jürgen Klopp's team won 2:0 (1:0) at relegation-threatened Burnley FC.

The goals were scored by Darwin Nunez in the 6th minute and Diogo Jota (90). In the course of the game, Liverpool goals from Cody Gakpo (30) for a previous foul and Harvey Elliott (55) for an offside by Mohamed Salah were both disallowed after video evidence. Arsenal FC can regain top spot in the table with a win against West Ham United on Thursday.

Excitement about Leno

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Bernd Leno caused a stir with a ball boy - and immediately apologized. The nine-time German international for Fulham FC had harshly taken the ball out of the helper's hand during his club's 3-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth and also touched him. During the next stoppage in play, Leno was seen hugging the ball boy.

Fulham coach Marco Silva said after the game that it was not right that Leno had pushed the ball boy. "I spoke to Bernd about it," he said, according to the Mirror newspaper. "He's a top professional, he wanted to play on quickly, but the ball boys held the ball. He touched it, not pushed it - they are different things."

Important win for Luton

Luton Town celebrated an important victory in the fight against relegation. In a clash of promoted teams, the 18th-placed side won 3:2 (1:0) at bottom club Sheffield United thanks to two own goals. Sheffield's Jack Robinson (77') and Anis Ben Slimane (81') scored into their own net after their team had taken a 2:1 lead.

Ten days after the cardiac arrest of captain Tom Lockyer, who has since begun his rehabilitation, Alfie Doughty (17) had put Luton Town in front. Oliver McBurnie (61) and Anel Ahmedhodzic (69) made it 2-1 for Sheffield Wednesday.

