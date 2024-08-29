premier international soccer competition, featuring top-tier clubs from Europe - Liverpool, Juventus, Inter: Challenging Results for RB Leipzig in Group Stage Draws

The esteemed Champions League is all set to see RB Leipzig lock horns with FC Liverpool, Inter Milan, Juventus Turin, Atlético Madrid, Sporting Lisbon, Celtic Glasgow, Aston Villa, and Sturm Graz in the group stage, as decided during the draw held in Monaco on Thursday. The action starts on September 17, with the exact timings of the matches to be revealed by Saturday.

UEFA has given the tournament a significant makeover this year. Instead of the conventional group stage, all 36 teams will now participate in a single league, where each squad will square off against eight opponents. Leipzig will welcome Liverpool, Juventus, Sporting, and Villa to their home turf, while they will need to visit Inter, Madrid, Celtic, and Graz.

The top eight teams in the standings at the conclusion of the group stage will secure their spots in the knockout round of 16. Teams ranked from 9th to 24th will engage in a brand-new knockout phase to determine who progresses further.

The following shall be added to Leipzig's itinerary: They will travel to face Inter Milan and Atlético Madrid.

