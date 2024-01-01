Darts - Littler's run continues: in the World Championship semi-final against Cross

Darts teenager Luke Littler 's unexpected run at the World Championships in London continues. The 16-year-old Englishman advanced to the semi-finals with a commanding 5:1 win over Northern Ireland's Brendan Dolan.

There, "The Nuke" will face former world champion Rob Cross, who had previously won a memorable match against compatriot Chris Dobey 5:4.

Debutant Littler has only dropped four sets in all five of his World Championship matches so far. The victories over Christian Kist (3:0), Andrew Gilding (3:1), Matt Campbell (4:1), Raymond van Barneveld (4:1) and now against veteran Dolan were all commanding. Littler has always treated himself to a kebab as a reward after a win. Dolan, who had previously defeated former world champion Gary Anderson (Scotland) and Gerwyn Price (Wales), had no chance on Monday at Alexandra Palace.

Cross turns around 0:4

Littler has been expected to win the World Championship title since the Christmas break at the latest. In his first major tournament with the PDC, the man from near Liverpool has excelled with his performances. In the world rankings, he has immediately moved into the top 50, and a World Championship title, which is worth 500,000 pounds (just under 600,000 euros), would even see Littler in the top ten.

The fact that his semi-final opponent on Tuesday (20:30/Sport1 and DAZN) is Cross and not Dobey was due to a magnificent comeback by the 2018 world champion. The 33-year-old came from 4-0 down to win 5-4 on New Year's Day. For Dobey, the tournament, which had been so promising up to that point and in which he had also defeated world champion Michael Smith from England 4-0 in the round of 16, ended in bitter disappointment.

