Little hope for peace in Ukraine and Gaza in 2024

A clear majority of Germans do not expect the wars in Ukraine and Gaza to end in 2024. According to a survey conducted by the opinion research institute Yougov on behalf of Deutsche Presse-Agentur, 70% of respondents believe it is unlikely that Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, which has been ongoing for almost two years, will cease before the end of the year. Only 15 percent rate such a scenario as likely. Since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, tens of thousands of soldiers have been killed on both sides. Thousands of Ukrainian civilians have also lost their lives.

Although hopes for an end to the Gaza war are somewhat higher, a majority of 52% do not expect this to happen. Only 32% believe that the war is likely to end in 2024, while 16% do not say.

Since the terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, Israeli forces have been fighting the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip. According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, more than 21,800 people have already been killed in the Israeli military operation. The figures cannot be confirmed, but the UN and other observers point out that they have so far proved to be generally credible.

The war was triggered by the worst terrorist attack on Israel in its history, for which Hamas and other extremist groups are responsible. Around 1,200 people were killed on the Israeli side, including at least 850 civilians.

Ukraine war is seen as the greatest threat

When asked which conflict is perceived as the greatest threat by people in Germany, the survey provides a clear answer: 40 percent of respondents rate the Ukraine war as the greatest threat, 18 percent the Gaza war and 15 percent find the conflict between China and Taiwan the most threatening. A further 6 percent said that another conflict apart from these three was even more threatening. 21 percent did not say.

According to the opinion research institute, Yougov surveyed 2092 adults online between December 15 and 19 for the representative poll.

