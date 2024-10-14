Lithuania's Initial Parliamentary Elections Signal Shift in Political Leadership

Following the initial round of parliamentary elections in Lithuania, a shift in government seems imminent. The opposition Social Democrats managed to snag 20 seats through proportional representation, making them the largest party by seat count. This strong showing suggests they'll probably oust the long-reigning conservative Home Union as the most powerful force, as per experts' analysis. Social Democrat leader Vilija Blinkevičiūtė announced her intentions to form a three-party coalition with two other left-wing parties.

Rounding out the top three in Sunday's voting was the upstart populist party "Morning of Nemunas," led by an individual currently under trial for alleged antisemitic remarks.

On October 27, Lithuanians will head back to the polls for the second phase of parliamentary elections, where seats are awarded via majoritarian voting. The Social Democrats stand a chance to grab up to an additional 35 seats.

While a power transition would spark domestic political changes, the primary parties share similar views on foreign policy matters. This erstwhile Soviet state of approximately 2.8 million people, sharing borders with Russia, harbors apprehensions about becoming another casualty if Russia manages to triumph in its Ukraine conflict.

As a result, all major Lithuanian parties have advocated for steadfast support for Ukraine and maintaining, if not boosting, defense expenditures which currently stand at a modest 3% of GDP.

After securing the most seats in the Parliamentary elections, the Social Democrats are strategizing to form a coalition, potentially leading to a change in government. In the upcoming second phase of elections, the Social Democrats could gain an extra 35 seats, further strengthening their position.

Read also: