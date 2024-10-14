Lithuanian Social Democrats Secure Victory in Initial Electoral Round

In the fellow NATO nation of Lithuania, a shift in power is on the horizon. Based on preliminary tallies, the Social Democrats have emerged as the frontrunners in the initial phase of parliamentary elections. Following the count from most polling stations, the opposition faction has garnered 19.5% of the votes, as reported by the election commission in Vilnius. Coming in second is the Homeland Union, led by Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, with 17.8%, narrowly edging out the upstart populist group Morning Star of Nemunas, which netted 15.0%.

The question remains as to whether Simonyte's three-party alliance can hang on to power. Just one of her two liberal coalition partners managed to surpass the 5% barrier required to secure a seat. It's possible that up to three additional parties could also join Lithuania's parliament, which shares borders with the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad and Moscow's ally, Belarus. The final results are expected later today. Voter turnout was 52.1%, marking an increase from the previous election four years ago.

The first round of voting, held on Sunday, determined the 70 seats in parliament through proportional representation. A second round will take place in two weeks, focusing on the direct election of 71 seats in the Seimas. Coalition discussions will likely only begin after the election has concluded. However, the Social Democrats and the centrist party For Lithuania have already expressed their intention to form a government. They would need at least one more partner to make this a reality.

"I believe our voters, our people, have spoken, and they want to see some changes," shared the leader of the Social Democrats, Vilija Blinkeviciute. Key issues include income, housing, healthcare, and education.

Foreign Policy Remains Unaltered

The election results align with pre-election polls, suggesting a possible change in government within Lithuania. This shift is expected to primarily impact domestic and social policies. The Baltic state is expected to maintain its steadfast adherence to EU and NATO principles in foreign and security matters, while continuing to staunchly support Ukraine.

Given its position on NATO's eastern border, Lithuania finds itself in a precarious situation in the geopolitical faceoff with Russia. Lithuania views Moscow's conflict with Ukraine as a direct threat to its own security, which is why Germany plans to station a combat-ready brigade of up to 5,000 Bundeswehr soldiers in Lithuania permanently.

