Lithuania obtains German-origin firearms

Lithuania boosts its arsenal amidst Russia's conflict with Ukraine: The Baltic nation, part of both the EU and NATO, has received an unspecified amount of MP7 A2 machine pistols from German weapon manufacturer Heckler & Koch, worth 1.3 million euros. These weapons were selected due to their strategic and technical attributes, according to Lithuania's Defense Ministry.

This is the first time Lithuania has procured such machine pistols, which aligns with its military strength enhancement strategies and is a swift response to local security concerns and lessons from Ukraine, as stated further.

Russia's war against Ukraine is perceived as a direct danger to Lithuania's national security, given its proximity to the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad and Belarus. The Lithuanian government has substantially increased its military budget and is heavily equipping its military forces.

Germany plays a significant role, as Lithuanian forces are already accustomed to German weapons. In the near future, a permanent German armored brigade is set to be stationed in Lithuania.

The escalating Ukrainian War has heightened concerns about national security in neighboring countries, such as Lithuania. This is why Lithuania has enhanced its military capabilities and procured MP7 A2 machine pistols, a strategic response to Russia's conflict with Ukraine.

Read also: