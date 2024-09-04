Lithuania enlists representatives from the Russian Diplomatic Mission

Lithuania called in a representative from the Russian Embassy in Vilnius due to the severe air attacks Russia carried out on Ukraine. The diplomat was faced with strong protests during the meeting on Wednesday, as per the Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Ministry, over the increased bombardment of civilian areas in Ukraine.

The ministry pointed out that the frequent strikes on schools, medical facilities, and residential neighborhoods demonstrate Russia's desperation and disregard for fundamental human rights and international law. At least seven people lost their lives, and around 38 were injured in the Russian airstrikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, on Wednesday.

In a previous incident on Tuesday, over 50 people were killed, and about 270 were injured in an attack on the central Ukrainian city of Poltava. Russia has been engaged in a conflict with Ukraine for approximately two and a half years.**

