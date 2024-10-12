Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsLithuania

Lithuania chooses its fresh legislative body, foreshadowing a potential shift in administration.

 and  Ksenia Johnson
1 min read
Lithuania goes through parliamentary elections - Anticipated shift in government leadership
Lithuania goes through parliamentary elections - Anticipated shift in government leadership

Lithuania chooses its fresh legislative body, foreshadowing a potential shift in administration.

In Lithuania, the citizens are casting their votes for a fresh parliament. This is the initial phase of the election, electing 141 parliament members, with the subsequent round scheduled in two weeks. Preliminary surveys indicate a shift in power.

Predictions point towards the Social Democrats overthrowing the current ruling party, the Homeland Union, as the most influential faction. Furthermore, the "Morning Star of Nemunas" might break new ground by becoming the first populist party to infiltrate the parliament. Its leader is currently embroiled in a legal dispute over alleged anti-Semitic utterances.

President Gitanas Nauseda, who recently secured a second term in May, backed by the Social Democrats, seems to endorse this power shift. The leading parties of this Baltic nation, with a population of merely 2.8 million and sharing a border with Russia, concur that commitment towards Ukraine should persist, and defense capabilities against Russia should be fortified.

The winning party in the election in Lithuania is expected to be the Social Democrats, potentially leading to the overthrow of the Homeland Union as the most influential faction. The "Morning Star of Nemunas," a populist party, may make history by entering the Lithuanian parliament for the first time.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Following an airstrike in a southern Beirut village, an individual retrieves a bed mattress from a...
Politics

Iran prohibits the use of pagers during aircraft travels.

Iran prohibits the use of pagers during aircraft travels. During Yom Kippur, the most significant Jewish holiday, Hezbollah persists in launching attacks towards Israel, prompting Israel's military to retaliate with air strikes in Lebanon. Meanwhile, Iran voices concerns about potential Mossad activities. Following a string of explosions in

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public

Latest

In certain circumstances, individuals might be relocated to an emergency refuge.
Panorama

Aerial-delivered explosive device immobilizes Hamburg's impoverished districts

Aerial-delivered explosive device immobilizes Hamburg's impoverished districts The Schanzenviertel, Hamburg's bustling nightlife district, became the center of attention on a Saturday night as a 500-pound WW2 bomb was unearthed during construction works. Consequently, the fire department sprang into action, creating an exclusion zone of 300 meters

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public