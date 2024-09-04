Lithuania calls in Russian diplomatic representatives at 19:47

Lithuania confronts Russian embassy representative over intense bombing of Ukrainian civilians

Lithuania has called out the Russian embassy delegate in Vilnius due to the heavy air assaults on Ukraine. During the gathering, the diplomat was strongly opposed to the heightened bombardment of civilian targets in Ukraine, as stated by the Lithuanian Foreign Office. According to the ministry, the missiles and explosives impacting educational institutions, hospitals, and residential areas illustrate Russia's desperation and disregard for human life and international humanitarian law. At the very least, seven individuals died, and at least 38 were injured during the Russian airstrikes on Lviv. Previously, over 50 individuals had been killed, and roughly 270 injured in an attack upon the city of Poltava on Tuesday.

19:15 Alleged "spy whale" reportedly terminated

Animal welfare organizations have filed a complaint after a supposed Russian "spy whale" was discovered dead in Norway. The deceased beluga whale had numerous gunshot injuries, as the organizations One Whale and Noah explained. The accountable police department announced it would now examine if there exists just reason to launch an investigation. Back in 2019, the whale was found not far from Russian waters with a small camera mount and the inscription "Equipment St. Petersburg" on its body in Norway, which sparked supposition that it could have been a Russian spy whale. Another conjecture suggested that it had once been utilized as a sort of therapy whale in Russia. The marine mammal was discovered lifeless in a bay near Stavanger on Saturday.

18:58 Bundeswehr service to become more appealing

The cabinet has authorized the "Article Law Zeitenwende" to render service in the Bundeswehr more appealing. This involves introducing more flexible working hours rules and financial incentives, such as for brief deployments. "With this, we want not only to hold on to competent personnel within our own ranks but also to recruit new personnel," a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense declared. The approximately 5,000 soldiers of the Brigade Lithuania, which is designed to bolster NATO's eastern front against Russia, are also to gain from these incentives. Incentives are planned to ease the decision-making process related to relocating or returning, especially in relation to family, to and from Lithuania. The spokesman could only provide a rough estimate of the additional expenditures. For the Brigade Lithuania, 40 million euros are anticipated in 2025, 90 million in 2026, and 145 million in 2027. The Bundestag is scheduled to ratify the law in November.

18:27 Resident in Lviv reports "inhumane" cries

Death, dread, and devastation: That's what the overnight rocket and drone attack by the Russian army on Lviv has triggered. The 27-year-old resident Yelizaveta claimed to have heard "dreadful and inhumane" cries. As an AFP journalist reported, there are burned-out vehicles and debris everywhere in the heart of Lviv. According to Ukrainian authorities, seven individuals were killed and 53 injured in Lviv. Over 50 structures were damaged in the historic city center, including two medical facilities and two schools, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism stated.

18:09 USA Set to Accuse Russia of Election ManipulationThe USA is expected to level accusations against Russia for interfering in the ongoing presidential election campaign at around noon (EST), according to media reports. The allegations will concentrate on the use of online platforms to target US voters with disinformation, CNN reports, citing sources. The accusations will mainly target the Russian state-owned media network RT. The US Department of Justice had previously warned that Russia presents a threat to the presidential elections scheduled for November 5.

17:35 Fire Ravages Radioactive Chernobyl Exclusion ZoneA fire has erupted in the radioactive exclusion zone surrounding the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. An area of around 20 hectares is on flames, the governor of the Kyiv region, Ruslan Kravchenko, declared. However, the background radiation levels are within acceptable limits. As per the exclusion zone administration, over 200 firefighters, including 50 soldiers, are on the scene and have managed to contain the flames. The cause of the fire is still unknown. Due to high temperatures and an extended drought, there is an enhanced fire risk in the northern Kyiv region.

17:07 Casualties at Market in Donetsk: Occupiers and Ukrainians Fault Each OtherCasualties have been reported at a market in the Russian-controlled eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk. Occupation authorities claim that at least three individuals were killed and five more injured in artillery fire upon the market. Ukrainian troops supposedly shelled the market, killing two men and a woman, Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, wrote on Telegram. A public transport bus was also struck. Videos and photos in Russian state media display heavy damage to the market. These claims cannot be confirmed through independent sources. Ukrainian military forces, however, blame the opposite side for shelling the market. "Everything is executed for the sake of the image, human life means nothing to them," the military wrote on Telegram.

16:43 Ukrainian Parliament Accepts Resignations of Four Ministers, Kuleba's Deputy as Potential SuccessorThe Ukrainian parliament has approved the resignations of four government officials, as reported by the parliamentary chamber. However, they have yet to address Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's resignation request. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to put forward a successor later today. Kuleba's first deputy, Andriy Sybiha, is a major contender for the position. Political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko does not anticipate significant shifts in Ukraine's foreign policy despite the changes.

16:21 Lukashenko Grants Pardon to 30 Political Prisoners

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has granted clemency to 30 political prisoners serving sentences for protest-related offenses. The presidential administration states that they fulfilled certain conditions, including filing for pardon, confessing guilt, expressing remorse, and pledging to live lawfully. The Interior Ministry will monitor their compliance. The group consists of 23 men and seven women, many of whom are parents of minor children. According to Meduza, a Russian exile media outlet, several individuals from a list of severely ill prisoners submitted to the Minsk government by opposition figures in exile have been granted clemency. While the opposition in exile welcomes the release, they do not view it as a sign of change in direction. Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is considered the rightful winner of the 2020 presidential election, continues to denounce political persecution and torture in Belarus.

15:55 Lviv Family Wiped Out by Russian Airstrike

A Russian airstrike in Lviv has resulted in the death of nearly all members of a local family, according to local authorities. The victims include a 43-year-old woman and her three daughters, aged 7, 18, and 21. The father, who is in critical condition, survived the attack. "In the heart of Europe, Russia is murdering Ukrainians and their families. The Russians are killing our children, our future," said Mayor Andrij Sadovyi.

15:41 Scholz Justifies U.S. Missile Deployment: "Inaction Would Compromise Peace"

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz defends the deployment of U.S. missiles in Germany, as criticism mounts from opponents. Scholz argues that the aim is to preserve peace and prevent war. "We are solely seeking to deter potential aggressors," he said, conceding that Russia has been expanding its missile arsenal for years and has breached disarmament treaties, such as the INF treaty, and stationed missiles in Kaliningrad, which is 530 kilometers away from Berlin by air. Failing to respond appropriately, according to Scholz, would be irresponsible. In light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. and German governments have agreed to station U.S. missiles with extended ranges on German soil from 2026. Both the BSW and the AfD oppose the move, viewing it as a dangerous arms race that threatens German security. Some elements within the SPD also voice dissent.

15:18 Scholz Promises More IRIS-T Air Defense Systems to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has pledged additional IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine. The deal includes the procurement of eight IRIS-T SLM systems and nine IRIS-T SLS systems. Two of each are set to be delivered this year, with the remainder arriving from 2025. Four IRIS-T SLM systems are already in use in Ukraine, as well as an extensive collection of air defense missiles and three related IRIS-T SLS systems. Scholz made the announcement at the Bundeswehr site in Todendorf, Schleswig-Holstein, on the occasion of the commissioning of the first IRIS-T air defense system for the Bundeswehr.

14:55 South Korea and New Zealand Call for "Unconditional" Russian Withdrawal from Ukraine

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon have united in condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine during their first summit in nine years. In a joint statement, they call for Russia's immediate, complete, and unconditional withdrawal from Ukrainian territory recognized internationally. They also criticize the strengthening of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia. "At this critical juncture when authoritarian forces continue to pose threats, it is crucial for nations like South Korea and New Zealand, who share common values, to show unity," said Yoon. North Korea has recently broadened its military ties with Russia, despite international isolation.

14:21 Zelensky Explains Government Overhaul: "Need for Fresh Energy"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky explains the comprehensive government overhaul as an effort to inject new vigor into the country. "We need fresh energy," Zelensky responds to a question regarding the reasons for the overhaul. "These actions are linked to strengthening our state in various spheres," said the President, expressing gratitude to the ministers and the entire cabinet.

13:47 German military activates system: How MAVERICK-SL is set to safeguard Europe from missilesThe MAVERICK-SL isn't a foreign concept in Ukraine. To intercept more incoming Russian missiles, the number of systems deployed in the country is set to rise from four to ten soon. A delivery is reportedly in the works, as per security sources. The German military also intends to utilize MAVERICK-SL in Schleswig-Holstein.

13:21 Russia: Another settlement near Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk under Russian controlRussia claims to have seized control of an additional settlement near the strategically significant city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry asserts that the army has "fully liberated" the settlement of Karliwka, located approximately 30 kilometers from Pokrovsk. Pokrovsk serves as a crucial logistics hub for the Ukrainian army. Ukrainian forces have been in retreat from a Russian advance in the region for several months.

12:59 Ukraine: Crimea boasts an abundance of air defense systemsThe Russian occupiers of Crimea are reportedly utilizing all available means to protect the Kerch Bridge, as reported by the spokesperson of the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, on Ukrainian national television, as per Defense Express. Both short- and long-range systems, such as S-300, S-400 Triumf, S-500 Prometheus, and Pantsir-S1, are said to be in use. Crimea is "overrun with air defense systems" because of its practical and symbolic importance to the occupiers, according to Pletenchuk. The Kerch Bridge, a prestigious project of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, links southern Russia with the illegally annexed peninsula and is a crucial supply route for Russian forces in southern Ukraine. Fights around the bridge continue, and Kyiv has publicly stated its intentions to liberate the peninsula, with the bridge serving as a strategic choke point.

12:32 Putin announces Xi's attendance at the BRICS summit in RussiaRussian President Vladimir Putin announced that Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the BRICS summit in Russia in October. "As agreed, we expect Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit," Putin stated during a meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Putin also proposed a "bilateral working meeting" with Xi. The BRICS group, comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, and China, was founded in 2009, and now includes countries like the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Iran. The BRICS nations see themselves as a counterbalance to Western states and will convene for a summit in the Russian city of Kazan from October 22 to 24. The Kremlin aims to expand its influence and forge closer economic alliances. Russia and China have strengthened their strategic partnership since the commencement of the Russian intervention in Ukraine.

12:00 Russia: Attack on Poltava targets military personnel and foreign instructorsThe Russian Ministry of Defense disclosed that the lethal assault on the Ukrainian city of Poltava focused on military personnel and foreign instructors. The intent behind the assault was a military training center where "communications and electronic warfare specialists from various divisions and military units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as operators of unmanned aerial vehicles involved in attacks on civilian targets within the territory of the Russian Federation, are trained under the guidance of foreign instructors." The ministry also reported the deployment of the hypersonic Kinzhal weapon system against military-industrial facilities in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Moreover, Russian forces have taken control of two more settlements in eastern Ukraine, Prechystivka and Karliwka. As per Ukrainian reports, 50 people were slain in the Poltava assault on Tuesday.

11:43 Baerbock expresses respect to departing Ukrainian Foreign MinisterGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock paid tribute to her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. "Intense conversations during sleepless nights, at the G7, on the frontlines, in Brussels, in front of a bombed power plant," she wrote. "There are few individuals I have collaborated with as closely as you, @DmytroKuleba. You put the people of your country above yourself." She wished Kuleba "from the depths of my heart, all the best - We should meet again when peace and freedom have been restored to all of Ukraine."

11:24 Russia Intent on Revising Nuclear DoctrineThe West's activities are prompting Russia to reconsider its nuclear doctrine, according to the Kremlin. Russia is facing challenges and threats from the so-called West that necessitate an update to the doctrine, Russian news agencies cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying. The possibility that Ukraine may employ US long-range weapons to strike deep into Russian territory is being contemplated. The Ukrainian government has been requesting US support for some time to permit it to attack targets deep within Russian territory with the weapons provided by its allies. "It is evident that the Ukrainians will do this," Peskov informed the RIA agency. "We are considering all of this." Russia has already announced its intention to modify its nuclear doctrine, although it has yet to provide specifics. The guiding principle permits the use of nuclear weapons if Russia's sovereignty or territorial integrity is threatened.

10:54 Ukraine Fends Off 29 out of 42 Russian Air AttacksRussia carried out 42 air attacks on Ukraine throughout the night, the Ukrainian air force reported on Telegram. Ch-47M2 Kinzhal missiles, Ch-101 cruise missiles, and Iskander-K missiles were among the weapons utilized, according to the Ukrainian air force. It claimed to have thwarted seven cruise missiles and 22 Shahed drones, effectively withstanding 29 air attacks.

Russia is bombarding the Ukrainian city of Poltava with rockets, with reports suggesting one of the most intense air strikes since the war began. Russian news outlet ntv claims a significant victory, as reported by Rainer Munz, their correspondent. However, Russia seems to be adjusting its strategy.

09:52 Ukraine Notes Russian Casualties

The Ukrainian military has released updated casualty figures for Russia. Since February 24, 2022, approximately 620,350 Russian soldiers have been lost in Ukraine, with 1,390 deaths reported within the last 24 hours, as per a Kyiv report. They further claim the destruction of seven tanks, 30 artillery systems, and 43 drones. Since the large-scale offensive began, Russia has reportedly lost 8,618 tanks, 16,848 artillery systems, 368 aircraft, 328 helicopters, and various drones, ships, and submarines. Although Western estimates suggest fewer losses, these figures are minimally reported.

09:21 Lviv Region Governor Mourns High Death Toll

Overnight, the death toll from Russian air strikes in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv has risen. The governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kozytskyi, reported seven fatalities, including a seven-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl, on Telegram. He described the event as a "dark day" for the region and lamented the tragic nature of the incident. Previously, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported five fatalities and over 30 injuries.

08:49 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Resigns

On Wednesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tendered his resignation, which Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefantchuk announced on Facebook. The resignation will be discussed at the next parliamentary session. Several other ministers have previously resigned (see entries 00:47 and 22:06). These resignations are part of a wide-scale reform of the Ukrainian government. Wednesday will be a day of dismissals, according to the faction leader of the ruling party Servant of the People, David Arakhamia, on Telegram. The day of appointments is anticipated for Thursday.

08:03 Zelensky: "Rubble Holds trapped Individuals"

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in his evening address that the Russian rocket attack on Poltava was one of the deadliest single attacks since the war began. People are still trapped under the rubble, and Zelensky again emphasized the need for air defense systems.

07:39 Grossi Warns of Catastrophe at Zaporizhzhia NPP

At a meeting in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and IAEA Head Rafael Grossi discussed the situation of nuclear power plants in Ukraine and Russia. Grossi will be visiting the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Wednesday, where he reported that the situation is "very fragile" and the risk of a disaster remains. The plant has been nonoperational since shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

07:18 Lviv Governor Reports More Casualties

At least two people have been killed in Russian aerial attacks (see entries 06:17 and 05:29) in Lviv, according to the Lviv region governor, Maksym Kozytskyi, on Telegram. Nineteen individuals were injured as a result.

06:53 Ukraine Seeks Further Aid for Front Line

Ukraine is seeking additional support to rebuild its agricultural sector and clear landmines, as reported by the Düsseldorf "Rheinische Post" newspaper, based on information from the German government. This includes a funding program for agricultural areas near the front line and paying security premiums for personnel. Ukraine has also asked for an extension of a Ministry of Agriculture-funded program to deliver generators and support for landmine clearance in front-line areas. The Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development is already working on a project to detect and remove landmines.

6:17 Ukraine: Flame from Russian Shahed Drone Attack in LvivAfter Russian airstrikes, as reported at 5:29, in the Lviv city of northwestern Ukraine, a blaze erupted close to the major train station. This information was shared by the Lviv region governor, Maxym Kozytskyi, on Telegram. The incident led to damage in two nearby schools, with glass shattering from multiple windows and scattering across the streets. According to Kozytskyi, multiple Russian Shahed drones were used during the airstrike. Emergency services are on-site, and the affected schools remain closed, as per Lviv mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, also via Telegram. At least six individuals, including a 10-year-old boy, were hurt as a result. Lviv, which is located near the Polish border and away from the war's eastern front lines, has experienced repeated attacks since the conflict's initiation.

5:29 Subsequent Wave of Air Strikes in KyivThe Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, encountered another wave of Russian airstrikes. Air defenses are in action. Witnesses report several blasts on Kyiv's outskirts, suggesting the deployment of air defense systems. At the same moment, the military reported a drone assault on the western Ukrainian town near the Polish border, Lviv. The entire Ukraine is on air alert, as disclosed by the Ukrainian airforce on Telegram. Poland activates its own and allied aircraft for the third time in eight days to secure airspace in response to Russian airstrikes and long-range activities, as reported by the Polish Armed Forces' Operational Command.

4:35 Biden's Promises of New Air Defense System for UkraineAfter the destructive Russian attack on Ukraine's Poltava city, US President Biden vows to supply Ukraine with additional air defense systems. "I firmly condemn this brutal attack," Biden stated. The United States will continue to back Ukraine militarily, "including offering the air defense systems and capabilities the country requires to safeguard its borders." Zelenskyy had urged Western allies to expedite the provision of new air defense systems to Ukraine and authorize the country to use its previously issued long-range weapons against Russian territory following the attack that resulted in at least 51 deaths.

2:52 Renewed Drone Assault on KyivRussia targets Kyiv again with drones. The Ukrainian air defense forces are attempting to repel the attacks on the capital's outskirts, according to the Ukrainian military update on Telegram. Details about the number of drones used and potential damage are yet to emerge. This nighttime attack is a part of the intensified series of Russian air strikes on Kyiv's capital in recent weeks.

1:32 Zelenskyy's Desire for Perpetual Control of Kursk TerritoriesUkraine aims to maintain control over the Russian oblast of Kursk territories until Russian President Putin is prepared for negotiations, according to President Zelenskyy's statements in an interview with the US broadcaster NBC News. The occupation of these territories is a crucial aspect of Ukraine's "victory plan," Zelenskyy said. In general, Ukraine has no need for Russian territory. Zelenskyy did not elaborate on plans to conquer additional Russian territory. The Kursk operation was kept secret, even from US President Biden.

0:47 Ukrainian Ministers' Resignations Ahead of Cabinet ReshuffleFour Ukrainian ministers, including the Deputy Minister for European Affairs, Olga Stefanishyna, Minister for Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamyshin - who played a significant role in weapons production expansion -, Justice Minister Denys Malyuska, and Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets, have resigned ahead of the anticipated Ukrainian cabinet reorganization. The ministers' future roles within the government remain uncertain. "As promised, a major government overhaul is expected this week," explains David Arakhamia, the ruling party Servant of the People's faction leader, on Telegram. "Tomorrow we will have a dismissal day, and the next day, an appointment day," Arakhamia announced, who is considered close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

23:16 Post Rocket Strike on Poltava: Zelenskyy Urges Permission for Long-Range Weapon UseFollowing the deadly Russian rocket strike on Ukraine's Poltava city, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for permission to employ long-range weapons against Russia. "Russian attacks will become impossible if we can destroy the occupiers' launch platforms, where they are, and the Russian military airfields and their logistics," Zelenskyy stated in his daily video address. As per his statements, the death toll in Poltava has risen to 51, and there are 271 injured individuals. Additional casualties are believed to be trapped beneath the debris.

22:06 Zelenskyy Dismisses Top OfficialUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismisses Rostyslav Shurma, the first deputy head of the presidential administration, according to a decree posted on the president's website. Parliamentary speaker also announces the resignation of Olha Stefanishyna, who served as deputy prime minister and minister for European integration in Ukraine. Several other ministers had earlier submitted their resignations. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explains that changes are being implemented to improve the government. "This autumn will be crucial. Our state institutions must be structured to enable Ukraine to achieve all the results it needs."

21:42 NTV Journalist in Poltava: "Locals Described a Terrifying Incident"Ukraine reports one of the most intense aerial assaults since the conflict's commencement, resulting in numerous fatalities and countless injuries. NTV correspondent Ayesha Patel is present at the scene and details the "noticeably tense atmosphere" and how locals endured the missile strikes.

21:25 Ukraine Levels Charges against Russia for Slaying POWsThe Ukrainian Office of the Prosecutor General alleges Russian soldiers of executing more captives of war. Investigations have commenced into the slaying of three Ukrainians in the Torez region of eastern Ukraine's Donetsk district, as per the agency's Telegram announcement. According to the information at hand, the Ukrainians emerged from a bunker with their hands raised. "The invaders forced them to lie face down on the ground and promptly shot them in the back," the agency states, referencing web videos circulating online.

In response to the intense bombing of Ukrainian civilians, Lithuania strongly criticized the Russian embassy delegate for downplaying Russia's bombardment of civilian targets, emphasizing the fatalities and injuries resulting from the airstrikes on Lviv and Poltava.

Additionally, the deployment and utilization of advanced air defense systems by the Russian occupiers of Crimea serve as a strategic measure to protect important logistics hubs such as the Kerch Bridge, which is a crucial supply route for Russian forces in southern Ukraine.

