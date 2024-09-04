- Lit.Ruhr invites Grönemeyer and Kerkeling to the police station

Herbert Grönemeyer's event initiates the eighth Lit.Ruhr literature festival in mid-October. This iconic musician, hailing from Bochum, will showcase his upcoming autobiography penned by Michael Lentz at the Lichtburg cinema in Essen on October 9. This will be the initial public unveiling of this extensive chronicle of his life, career, and roots in the Ruhr region, as declared by the festival organizers.

Sibling event Lit.Cologne's Lit.Ruhr will unfold in Essen, Bochum, Gelsenkirchen, and Oberhausen from October 9 to 13. Embracing 71 events, the festival includes a variety of programs for school classes and popular author dialogues and readings for mature audiences. The early bird ticket sales commence today.

Prominent visitors of Lit.Ruhr

Donna Leon, the sage behind the Commissario Brunetti crime sagas, will unveil her 33rd epic in Essen. Comic writer and author Hape Kerkeling will regale audiences with excerpts from his upcoming work "Give me some time: My chronicle of events," delving into the dramatic annals of his ancestors. Caroline Wahl, whose debut in 2023 was a sensation, will present her second novel "Wind strength 17" in Essen. Author Elke Heidenreich will exhibit her latest opus "Aging" in Essen, while Nobel Peace Prize laureate Navid Kermani will unravel anecdotes from Eastern Africa in a captivating reading. Former tennis sensation Andrea Petkovic will share insights from her new second book "Time to make a run for it" about pressing queries post a career in professional sports.

Complimentary offer for school classes

Approximately one-third of the program caters to the young crowd. School classes from all sections can avail of complimentary morning readings and discussions as part of the KlasseBuch events. Other Lit.kid.Ruhr events, like a themed night with Ruhrpott cabaret artist Frank Goosen about soccer, are especially designed for families.

