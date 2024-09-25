Listening to the recordings of the deceased Lisa Marie Presley proved to be an incredibly agonizing experience for Riley Keough.

The actress chatted with People about "From Here to the Great Unknown," which is a tale about her mom's life, who passed away in January 2023 due to complications following a previous weight loss procedure. She was 54 years old.

Riley, 35, shared with the publication via email, "Because my mom was Elvis Presley's daughter, she was always a topic of discussion, debate, and analysis. Her goal for the memoir, and what I aimed to achieve by completing it for her, was to dig deep beneath the sensationalized headlines about her and expose her true essence."

Riley, along with her sisters Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, are left to grieve, following their brother's, Benjamin Keough's, passing at 27 in 2020.

Keough found solace in listening to her mom's old recordings.

"The tapes provide an amazing portrayal of the powerful force she was," Keough explained. "Her mood and state of mind varied from day to day, revealing vulnerability, optimism, frustration, and everything in between."

Keough spoke about her hopes for the book's impact.

"I want to transform her into a multi-dimensional human being: a loving mother, a rebellious child, a loyal friend, an underappreciated artist, honest, humorous, traumatized, joyous, sorrowful, everything that she was during her extraordinary life," she said. "I want to provide her with a voice that she couldn't find while she was alive."

"From Here to the Great Unknown" will be released on October 8.

After sharing her mom's life story in the memoir, Riley hopes to shift the focus from sensationalized headlines to her mother's true essence in future entertainment discussions. The upcoming release of "From Here to the Great Unknown" promises to offer a nuanced portrayal of her mother's multi-faceted personality.

Read also: