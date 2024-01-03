Skip to content
Lippmann new ambassador for BR Volleys

Louisa Lippmann is a permanent fixture in indoor and outdoor volleyball. Now a new challenge awaits her in Berlin.

The German player Louisa Lippmann at the mark.
Former world-class diagonal player and current beach volleyball player Louisa Lippmann is the new club ambassador for the BR Volleys. The German volleyball champions announced on Wednesday that the 29-year-old will be helping to raise the profile of women's sport in Berlin and beyond. Lippmann will start playing for the volleyball department of Sport-Club Charlottenburg with immediate effect. "Louisa enjoys enormous popularity in beach and indoor volleyball - and even beyond. We need beacons like her to help our sport grow," said Managing Director Kaweh Niroomand.

Lippmann was the defining player in German indoor volleyball for a long time before switching to the sand in 2022. She is currently competing with her partner Laura Ludwig for a place at this year's Olympic Games in Paris.

