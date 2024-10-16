Skip to content
Lionel Messi showcases his extraordinary skills to the global audience

Messi demonstrates his ongoing abilities to astound the world remarkably
Previously not consistently dominating football powerhouses of South America, Brazil and Argentina, made a strong impression in the World Cup qualifiers. Both countries emerged victorious in their respective matches with ease. Superstar Leo Messi delivered an outstanding performance for Argentina.

Argentina's ace player, Lionel Messi, stole the show in the World Cup qualifiers. In a 6-0 thrashing (3-0) of Bolivia at home in the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, Messi netted three goals and provided two assists. Meanwhile, reigning champions Brazil also impressed with a 4-0 victory against Peru.

Messi opened the scoring for Argentina in the 19th minute, helping the team snap their two-game losing streak. Just before halftime, Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez added to the tally, making it 3-0. Argentina continued to press after the break, with Thiago Almada scoring the fourth goal in the 69th minute. Messi then bagged two more goals in the final minutes to complete his hat-trick and secure a 6-0 win for Argentina.

Brazil also recorded a convincing 4-0 victory against Peru. Raphinha accounted for two of Brazil's goals, converting two penalty kicks. Andreas Pereira netted the third goal in the 71st minute with an acrobatic scissor kick, before Luiz Henrique added the fourth goal three minutes later. With the win in their tenth qualifying match, Brazil maintained their fourth position in the qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico with 16 points. Argentina retained their top spot in the South American table with 22 points. The top six teams gain direct entry to the final tournament, while the seventh-placed team must go through the playoffs. In mid-November, Brazil will face Venezuela, while Argentina will tackle Paraguay.

Argentina's dominant performance in the World Cup qualifiers continued with a thrashing of Bolivia, as Soccer star Lionel Messi scored three goals and provided two assists in the 6-0 victory. Similarly, in their match against Peru, Brazil showcased their strength in Soccer, earning a 4-0 victory with key contributions from players like Raphinha and Luiz Henrique.

