Lionel Messi matches Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick achievement following an impressive display for Argentina.

It was the 37-year-old's 10th international hat-trick, equaling Cristiano Ronaldo's record in men's soccer.

"It's fantastic to be here, to feel the love from the people, it's touching how they scream my name," Messi told reporters following his outstanding display at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

"This inspires me. Enjoying being happy where I am. Even though I'm getting older, when I'm here, I feel like a kid because I'm relaxed with this team. As long as I'm feeling good and can keep performing how I want, I'll keep enjoying it."

In addition to scoring three goals, the Inter Miami striker also provided two assists as the defending champ cruised to victory.

It was Messi who started the celebration, capitalizing on a defensive mistake to give Argentina the lead after 19 minutes.

He then set up the second goal, selflessly providing Lautaro Martínez with an open net, which the striker duly slotted home in the 43rd minute.

Argentina went into the break with a two-goal advantage, thanks once again to Messi, who produced a pinpoint pass from a quick free kick to find Julián Álvarez, who was able to control the ball and score over the onrushing goalkeeper.

The home side extended its lead further in the second half, with Thiago Almada bagging a fourth goal in the 69th minute.

Messi then stirred up the crowd with two quick-fire goals before the final whistle.

The first was typical Messi, with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner bearing down on the Bolivian defense before beating one man and slotting a low shot under the goalkeeper. It was a goal reminiscent of his time with Barcelona, where he was virtually unstoppable for several seasons.

But Messi wasn't done. Moments later, the forward picked up the ball on the edge of the box before bending a left-footed shot into the bottom corner of the net to make it 6-0.

The Argentina captain wore a huge smile on his face as fans in the stadium chanted his name.

Messi returned to the national team for just his second appearance since July, having overcome an ankle injury.

Argentina drew with Venezuela last week and lost to Colombia in September but still sits top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table on 22 points. The side takes on Paraguay in its next qualifier game on November 14.

