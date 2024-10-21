Lionel Messi claims top scorer spot for Inter Miami with hat-trick in eleven-minute span, driving team to boosted point tally.

Miami put on an astonishing recovery act after falling two goals behind in the opening half, scoring six consecutive goals to thrill the crowd at Chase Stadium.

Leo Messi came on as a substitute in the second half and stole the limelight with a lightning-fast hat-trick, finding the back of the net three times between the 78th and 89th minute. This achievement made him the all-time top goal scorer for the club, with his 33 goals surpassing his teammate Leonardo Campana's previous total of 32 – as claimed by the team itself.

The victory, Miami's 22nd of the season, saw their point tally soar to 74, surpassing the MLS record of 73 set by the Revolution in 2021, according to the club's records.

Following the triumph, head coach Gerardo Martino expressed his satisfaction, stating, "For the team, it's a huge confidence booster. We didn't envision reaching this 74-point milestone when the season started, but as it became achievable, we tried our best, and today, we managed to do so."

He continued, "It's a victory for all of us who make up the Inter Miami family. It's challenging to label this achievement as individual; I believe it's a win for everyone."

Miami clinched the league earlier this month, taking home the Supporters’ Shield – awarded to the team leading the MLS standings – for the first time and celebrating with the trophy postmatch.

As a result of their remarkable league performance, FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced that Miami had secured a spot in the revamped Club World Cup competition, set to take place in the US in 2025.

New England entered the game as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference and had already been eliminated from postseason contention. However, it appeared as though they were in for a major upset when Luca Langoni and Dylan Borrero netted two goals for the Revs in the first half.

Luis Suarez, Messi's former Barcelona teammate, reduced the deficit with a left-footed strike just before half-time. Suarez then equalized moments later with his second goal of the game and 20th of the season.

Messi's arrival on the pitch shifted the balance of power in favour of Miami. His involvement led to the goal that gave the home side the lead, with Jordi Alba – another former Barcelona teammate – providing the assist for youngster Benjamin Cremaschi to make it 3-2.

From there, the action was all about Messi. His first goal resulted from a powerful strike from outside the box, followed by a close-range finish just two minutes later.

A superb team effort, assisted by Suarez, rounded off Messi's hat-trick and completed the goal rush.

Miami now faces the winner of the Eastern Conference Wild Card match between CF Montréal and Atlanta United in Game 1 of a best-of-three series as they aim for their inaugural MLS Cup title.

Football was the decisive factor in Miami's victory, with their love for the sport leading them to an impressive comeback and eventual triumph. Leo Messi, known for his exceptional skills in the sport, played a crucial role in their six-goal streak.

