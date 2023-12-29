"Lion" hunt leaves its mark in Kleinmachnow

In summer, Kleinmachnow is the talk of the town. In the small community south-east of Berlin, the police set off in search of a lioness. In the end, it turns out to be just a wild boar. But what remains of the farce six months later? A new ban - and a really big problem.

In the summer of 2023, a small community south-east of Berlin provides the material for a worldwide sensational farce. The star is a wild boar that is mistaken for a lioness. For more than 30 hours, there is a major alarm in the affluent suburb of Berlin, Kleinmachnow in Brandenburg. On July 20, after receiving a tip-off during the night, including a cell phone video with the outline of an animal, the police reported that a lioness had most likely escaped and sent up helicopters and drones. Hundreds of officers are deployed to the forest, including vets and armed hunters.

Six months later, a resident of Kleinmachnow says: "We've become the laughing stock of the summer." Mayor Michael Grubert says: "We don't think we've done that much wrong."

The lion alarm has one concrete consequence: unlike in the past, it will no longer be permitted to keep a lion and other dangerous animals privately in Brandenburg in future. During the search for the lioness, there was also a theory that a privately owned lion could have escaped.

In retrospect, the police commented rather dryly that they would make the decision to carry out an operation on this scale again at any time. The measures were appropriate to avert danger and protect the population. It remains unclear to this day exactly how much the complex operation cost. Only after analyzing the body shape and posture of the animal depicted on the video was the all-clear given the following day. It was one of the many wild boars after all.

The lioness, which never existed, is gone, but the wild boar problem remains. A citizens' initiative has been calling on Mayor Grubert for months to do more about the increased number of wild boars in Kleinmachnow. A lion would almost have suited her, jokes Barbara Schlesinger, in whose garden wild boars flock together. "The population is simply too high in the village."

Other residents also report that the quality of life is suffering. The wild boars were even digging in playgrounds and were hardly deterred. Grubert announces that he wants to increase the hunting of wild boar in 2024. "I am sure that we will reduce the number of wild boars over time."

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de