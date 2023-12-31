Flood - Lingen sends more than 30,000 sandbags to Haren/Ems

The town of Lingen is bringing thousands of sandbags to Haren/Ems to secure a damaged dyke. Around 15,000 sandbags are currently on their way, and 18,000 more sandbags have already been made available in the previous days, the town announced on New Year's Eve afternoon. A sand filling facility had also been dismantled in the Emslandhalle in order to provide support in Haren. The plant had been put into operation in Lingen during the week in order to secure the critical infrastructure and softened dams. However, the flood situation in Lingen is now stable.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de