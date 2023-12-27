Flood - Line closure between Oldenburg and Osnabrück

The rail link between Oldenburg and Osnabrück is restricted due to the flooding. There are also problems due to fallen trees, said a spokesperson for the railroad on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the railroad wants to make a reconnaissance trip on the section between Sandkrug and Huntlosen to get an overview of the damage. "Unfortunately, there is currently no forecast."

According to Nordwestbahn, trains from Wilhelmshaven will initially travel as far as Oldenburg, turn around and return. Trains from Osnabrück will travel to Huntlosen and then return to Osnabrück. The company is trying to arrange rail replacement services and asks passengers to inform themselves online.

Northwest Railway

Source: www.stern.de