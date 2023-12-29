Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewscitizen's moneybudget conceptidealindnerjob refusers

Lindner welcomes the idea of temporarily withdrawing the citizen's allowance from job refusers

Budget concept 2024

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read

Lindner welcomes the idea of temporarily withdrawing the citizen's allowance from job refusers

Finance Minister Christian Lindner supports Labor Minister Hubertus Heil's proposal to temporarily cancel the citizen's allowance for job refusers. "In doing so, the Minister of Labor is not only implementing his contribution to the 2024 budget concept. Above all, acceptance of the welfare state will be strengthened if reciprocal benefits are also demanded," Lindner told the German Press Agency. Taxpayers rightly expect this.

In the coming year, further thought must be given in this direction, said Lindner. "The system of our social benefits must be reviewed to ensure that work is always more worthwhile than not having a job."

According to Heil's plans, people who repeatedly refuse to accept a job will no longer receive a citizen's allowance for up to two months. However, the state would continue to cover the costs of accommodation and heating. This has not yet been finally agreed in the cabinet.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de

Comments

Related

Latest

A ball lies on a net in the goal. On Friday, Stuttgart announced the signing of Achilleas Toskas....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Stuttgart handball team signs Greek player Toskas

Handball Bundesliga club TVB Stuttgart has signed the Greek backcourt player Achilleas Toskas. The 19-year-old comes from the Greek club Bianco Monte Drama 1986 and will receive a three-year contract, as the Swabians announced on Friday. They also announced that the contract with Jan...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public