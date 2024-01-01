Parties - Lindner on member survey: show "liberal profile"

FDP party leader Christian Lindner sees the result of the member survey on remaining in the traffic light coalition as a "clear mandate to continue to show a liberal profile in government action". The Federal Minister of Finance wrote this on X (formerly: Twitter) on Monday after the result was announced. He sees the outcome of the vote "as an expression of responsibility for Germany".

FDP Secretary General Bijan Djir-Sarai wrote in a statement: "Never before have so many party members taken part in an internal FDP opinion-forming process." The survey made it clear that the party wants to "take responsibility for our country and shape it". The members wanted "a clear liberal signature in government policy".

In the nationwide FDP member survey, a narrow majority voted in favor of remaining in the traffic light coalition with the SPD and Greens. 52.24% of those who voted were in favor of continuing the government's work, while 47.76% wanted to leave the coalition. The turnout was around 36% of the 72,100 FDP members. However, not all members were eligible to vote, but 92% of them were. One prerequisite was that members were "electronically reachable", i.e. had an email address on file, by the deadline of December 14.

Lindner on X

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de