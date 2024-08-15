- Lindner: AfD and BSW are cultivating problems

The federal chairman of the FDP, Christian Lindner, does not see any intention in the AfD and the alliance of Sahra Wagenknecht to solve political problems. Neither party is interested in solving problems, Lindner said at a campaign event of his party in Blankenfelde-Mahlow (district of Teltow-Fläming).

Their goal is to "cultivate" and "exploit" problems. The AfD and BSW are a business model to gain political positions. On September 22, a new state parliament will be elected in Brandenburg.

"Parties like the AfD only become small when the problems they previously made big are made small," Lindner emphasized. This is not about "gendering." Among other things, the problem is that, since 2015 in the era of Merkel, the impression has arisen that Germany has lost control. According to Lindner, the primary task of the state is to maintain control over state power and territory.

