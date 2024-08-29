Lindner advocates for no financial compensation for refugees required to depart – Greens exhibit caution.

The Traffic Light Administration is presently devising a "bundle of actions" in response to the happening in Solingen. Recently, a 26-year-old suspected suspect, of Syrian origin, slaughtered three people with a knife and wounded several others, some critically, on a Friday.

He should have been transferred to Bulgaria, the EU nation where he first landed in Europe, as per the European Dublin guidelines last year. Regrettably, he was nowhere to be found in his accommodations, and no further efforts were made afterwards by the authorities.

Lindner expressed his discontent on Wednesday evening in the ARD talk show "maischberger," proposing that no social aid should be given to deportees, except for travel costs, if they are still in Europe. He further argued that there is "no right for asylum seekers in the Dublin process to choose their location in Europe."

As per the Federal Government, around 3043 deportations occurred among refugees in the first half of the year under the Dublin rules. However, 4952 planned transfers were derailed due to various reasons, including refugees being missing, legal appeals, or health issues.

The leader of the FDP urged that no incentives be provided to people who initially arrive in Bulgaria. "There should be no incentive to want to come to Germany at all."

Green Party parliamentary group leader Katharina Dröge argued in NDR that such propositions, including one from CDU leader Friedrich Merz, often appeared "hasty." "It is already established law that people who are subject to deportation have a reduced claim and only receive in-kind benefits."

However, further reductions are possibly unfeasible according to case law, stated the Green co-faction leader. "There are very clear guidelines from the Federal Constitutional Court regarding the question of how far below the subsistence level one can cut."

Neither the SPD nor its parliamentary group wished to comment on Lindner's proposal due to ongoing coalition negotiations. This also applied to a report by the "Bild" newspaper that such benefit cuts in the Dublin procedure are "concretely planned" in the talks of the traffic light coalition for the planned bundle of measures.

Additionally, according to the newspaper, there should be simpler deportations for refugees who have used weapons. Other aspects include the planned ban on longer knives by Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) and measures against violent Islamism.

The FDP is cautious about toughening gun laws. General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai confirmed in the magazine "Focus" that he considers this a "symbol debate." However, there should be "no taboos" when discussing questions of internal security. The primary issue remains "uncontrolled migration."

The Greens in the Bundestag are advocating for a "turning point" in internal and refugee policy following the assault in Solingen. In a position paper, parliamentary vice-president Konstantin von Notz and parliamentary business manager Irene Mihalic called for better collaboration between the federal government and the states regarding security matters. Both can envision defining internal security as a joint responsibility in the Basic Law.

The Green representatives criticized Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) for pursuing a "largely outdated security policy." She is "too focused on symbol debates" instead of addressing the shortcomings.

