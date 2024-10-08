Limited Quantity of Faulty "XL Variants" in Smart Fortwo Models

Urban explorer and compact commuter: There are various catchy nicknames for small vehicles such as the Smart. One fact remains clear: The Smart Fortwo's minuscule turning circle of 7.30 meters makes it a breeze to navigate. However, this won't aid it during routine vehicle inspections (MOT); the two-seater leaves a mediocre impression. As years pass, the likelihood of malfunctions increases.

Vehicle Background

The third generation of the Smart Fortwo hit the market in 2014. In 2017, an electric version (eDrive) was introduced, and from 2018, electric-powered Smarts were labeled as EQ.

In 2019, Smart ceased production of gasoline engines; the final models exited production lines in the spring of 2024.

Body and Models

The compact vehicle is offered as a closed two-seater and a convertible, which debuted in 2016. Its power-folding fabric top and detachable roof bars provide an alfresco experience. The Smart Fortwo is particularly sporty in the restricted-edition Brabus Ultimate version, furnished with 92 kW/125 PS.

Dimensions (per ADAC)

2.70 meters x 1.66 meters x 1.56 meters (L x W x H)

Boot capacity: 260 liters (Electric version: 150 liters)

Advantages

The ADAC commends the car's extensive safety features, boasting five airbags and a pedestrian safety system. During inspections, the suspension's springs and dampers are commended, while the drivetrains receive a perfect rating, according to "Auto Bild TÜV-Report 2024." Turn signals are average, with only a few significant fault examples.

Disadvantages

The main concerns with the compact car revolve around malfunctioning exhaust systems and faulty handbrakes. Both factors contribute to an increased failure rate during the third examination. The Smart frequently fails inspections due to adjustments in headlights and issues with front and rear lighting. Passing the exhaust gas test is not guaranteed.

Breakdown Analysis

Looking on the bright side, performance increases with age. Smart Fortwos from 2014 and earlier underperform in the ADAC breakdown statistics, whereas those from 2018 find a balanced standing, and newer versions excel. Typical failure points include drive belts and spark plugs in 2014 models, batteries (2015 to 2019), and ignition locks (2016 to 2018).

Engines

Gasoline (Three-cylinder, rear-wheel drive): 45 kW/61 PS to 125 PS with 92 kW/125 PS

Electric (Rear-wheel drive): 60 kW/82 PS

Projected Resale Values from German Automobile Trust (DAT) with statistically anticipated mileage - three price examples

Fortwo Coupé Basis passion (6/2015); 45 kW/61 PS (Three-cylinder); 101,000 kilometers; 5,614 euros

Fortwo Coupé Brabus (6/2017); 80 kW/109 PS (Three-cylinder); 82,000 kilometers; 15,099 euros

Fortwo Cabrio EQ (6/2020); 60 kW/82 PS (Three-cylinder); 51,000 kilometers; 8,824 euros

Despite its small size, the Smart Fortwo is a popular choice for urban explorers and compact commuters. The presence of small cars like the Smart in city streets is evident, as they navigate tight spaces with ease due to their compact dimensions.

However, owning a small car like the Smart Fortwo requires regular maintenance, especially for components like the exhaust system and handbrake, which are often the source of malfunctions.

Read also: