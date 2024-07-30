- Limburg introduces a no-gun zone

"Fewer carried knives in public spaces" - this is what the city of Limburg demands and makes the train station square and its immediate surroundings a weapons-free zone from August 1st. This means that from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, carrying weapons is prohibited in this area. Generally, "an increase in stabbing weapons used in altercations" has been noted, the West Hesse Police Headquarters announced. The ban applies to weapons under the Weapons Act and knives with a fixed or folding blade longer than four centimeters.

The weapons-free zone, according to the police headquarters, includes the train station grounds with all platforms, the train station square, and the immediate surroundings. Experience from existing weapons-free zones shows that "the number of immediately deployable weapons" decreases immediately.

This is the third zone of this kind in Hessen, following Wiesbaden and Frankfurt. Similar zones are also being considered in Marburg and Gießen, it was reported.

Anyone caught with a knife, baton, or similar can face a fine of up to 10,000 euros. Prohibited weapons and knives can be permanently confiscated. Exemptions include the police, emergency services, fire department, and staff of the municipal public order office.

In addition to establishing the weapons-free zone, the city is working with the state police on a "Ten-Point Plan". "Each point contributes to making Limburg a little safer," said councilor Michael Stanke (CDU). Other components of the plan include a strong presence of security forces in the city center and more intensive controls of speeders, show-offs, and tuners, the police explained.

The police are responsible for enforcing the weapons-free zone in Limburg, ensuring that individuals such as criminals do not bring prohibited items like knives or batons into the restricted area. Additionally, the emergency services, fire department, and municipal public order office staff are exempted from this ban, as they require their tools for their duties.

