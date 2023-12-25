Hollywood - Lily Gladstone: DiCaprio is "incredibly generous"

Actress Lily Gladstone (37) has praised her colleague Leonardo DiCaprio for his generosity. It was terrifying to be "the new girl" on set, she said in an interview with streaming provider Apple. She was referring to the filming of Martin Scorsese's movie "Killers of The Flower Moon", in which the two play the leading roles.

She had self-doubt and sometimes felt like an impostor - but DiCaprio (49), who is "incredibly generous", made it easy for her to overcome these feelings. "Because he's so patient and generous and so committed to this movie," she explained. "I mean, he told me in the first week how much this movie meant to him, and I could see that right away. And yeah. Just the amount of space I was given, the amount of encouragement I got. To this day. He's one of the most generous people I've met in my life. That's true."

DiCaprio, for his part, emphasized in the interview how "incredibly intelligent" Gladstone was, among other things, and that she contributed many aspects to the film.

"Killers of The Flower Moon" tells the story of an indigenous tribe in 1920s Oklahoma that was exploited by white Americans. The drama has been nominated for seven Golden Globes. The awards ceremony is scheduled for January 7.

