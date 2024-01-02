Rail traffic - Lilienthal accessible: Restrictions in the Oldenburg area

Passengers can once again travel to Lilienthal by streetcar. The closure of the line between the Bremen district of Borgfeld and Lilienthal due to the flooding has been lifted, Bremer Straßenbahn AG announced on Tuesday. Lines 4 and N4 are running on schedule again.

However, rail travelers between Oldenburg and Osnabrück must continue to expect delays and line closures due to the flooding. According to Nordwestbahn, the section between Sandkrug and Huntlosen has been closed since Christmas Eve. It is not yet clear how long the line will remain closed. Due to the water level, it is not yet possible to carry out reconnaissance trips to assess the extent of the damage and begin repairs.

A replacement timetable is therefore in place for the Regional Express 18 line between Wilhelmshaven, Oldenburg and Osnabrück up to and including January 7. According to Nordwestbahn, trains from Wilhelmshaven will initially run to Oldenburg, turn around and return. Trains from Osnabrück will travel to Huntlosen and then return to Osnabrück. The company has set up a rail replacement service with buses.

Nordwestbahn on weather-related restrictions Overview of Deutsche Bahn traffic reports

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de