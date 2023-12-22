Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsfire departmentemergenciesoperational forcebremerhavendeterminationsmoke detectorbremen

Lifeless person discovered in Bremerhaven apartment

The fire department has discovered a lifeless person in an apartment in Bremerhaven. The emergency services arrived on Thursday afternoon after residents reported a smoke alarm going off, according to the fire department. The smoke alarm was triggered by burnt food on the stove. The...

 and  Anne Legman
1 min read
A blue light on a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light on a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Investigations - Lifeless person discovered in Bremerhaven apartment

The fire department has discovered a lifeless person in an apartment in Bremerhaven. The emergency services arrived on Thursday afternoon after residents reported a smoke alarm going off, according to the fire department. The smoke alarm was triggered by burnt food on the stove. The resuscitation measures were unsuccessful. Further background information and the age and gender of the deceased remained unclear at first.

Statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The word "Danger" shines on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Pedestrian is hit by car and dies

An 86-year-old pedestrian has been hit by a car in Lindau and died. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident on Friday evening, the police said. According to the information provided, the 86-year-old was crossing the road when the accident occurred with the car of an...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Armed robbers hold up jeweler in Fürth

Two armed men have attacked and robbed a jewelry store in Fürth. After the crime on Friday in Königstraße, the unknown men first fled on an e-scooter and then on foot through the city park in the direction of Pappelsteig, as the police reported in the evening.

 and  Max Becker
Members Public

Latest

The word "Danger" shines on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Pedestrian is hit by car and dies

An 86-year-old pedestrian has been hit by a car in Lindau and died. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident on Friday evening, the police said. According to the information provided, the 86-year-old was crossing the road when the accident occurred with the car of an...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public