Investigations - Lifeless person discovered in Bremerhaven apartment
The fire department has discovered a lifeless person in an apartment in Bremerhaven. The emergency services arrived on Thursday afternoon after residents reported a smoke alarm going off, according to the fire department. The smoke alarm was triggered by burnt food on the stove. The resuscitation measures were unsuccessful. Further background information and the age and gender of the deceased remained unclear at first.
Source: www.stern.de