Lifeless man recovered from Werra tributary

 Carmen Simpson
A police barrier tape. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Hildburghausen - Lifeless man recovered from Werra tributary

Emergency services recovered a dead man from a tributary of the Werra in the Häselrieth district of Hildburghausen early on Friday morning. Why the man fell into the river has not yet been conclusively clarified, said a spokesperson for the state operations center in Thuringia. The investigation is ongoing.

