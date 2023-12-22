Hildburghausen - Lifeless man recovered from Werra tributary
Emergency services recovered a dead man from a tributary of the Werra in the Häselrieth district of Hildburghausen early on Friday morning. Why the man fell into the river has not yet been conclusively clarified, said a spokesperson for the state operations center in Thuringia. The investigation is ongoing.
Source: www.stern.de