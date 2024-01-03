Frankfurt Regional Court - Life-threatening knife attack due to jostling: trial

From Wednesday (9.30 a.m.), a 28-year-old man will stand trial for attempted manslaughter at Frankfurt Regional Court. In March 2023, he is said to have been jostled by the later victim in the station district. Shortly afterwards, according to the indictment, he stabbed his opponent in the upper abdomen with a knife. Because he lost a lot of blood, the man had to undergo emergency surgery in hospital. The public prosecutor's office assumes that the accused had a conditional intent to kill. The jury court chamber has initially scheduled three further trial days until the end of January.

