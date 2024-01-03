Skip to content
Life-threatening knife attack after jostling: partial confession

The trial for a life-threatening attack with a knife and scissors in the station district has begun at Frankfurt District Court with a partial confession from the accused. The 28-year-old, who is accused of attempted manslaughter and grievous bodily harm, admitted in court on Wednesday that he

Frankfurt Regional Court - Life-threatening knife attack after jostling: partial confession

The trial for a life-threatening attack with a knife and scissors in the station district has begun at Frankfurt District Court with a partial confession from the accused. The 28-year-old, who is accused of attempted manslaughter and grievous bodily harm, admitted in court on Wednesday that he had injured the man, who was previously unknown to him, in March 2023. However, he denied intent to kill. The victim's life could only be saved by emergency surgery at the time.

According to the investigation, the two men had initially bumped into each other on the street on the evening of the day of the attack. According to his statement, the accused felt threatened by the later victim. The crime then moved from the sidewalk to the S-Bahn station at the main railway station - with repeated stabbing movements in the direction of the victim. Finally, railroad security staff and police officers arrested the attacker, who is currently in custody.

In court, the accused testified that he had only defended himself. The jury chamber had already indicated that a self-defense situation was out of the question. A resignation from the attempted murder was also ruled out after the man could only be dissuaded from further attacks on the victim by the intervention of the railroad employees. The criminal division has initially scheduled four further trial days until the end of January.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

