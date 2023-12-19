Skip to content
Life imprisonment for ex-wife of French serial killer Fourniret

Without her, serial killer Michel Fourniret would not have been able to lure, rape and kill his victims so easily: The longtime wife of the "Ardennes Monster", Monique Olivier, was sentenced to life imprisonment in Paris on Tuesday after more than ten hours of court deliberations for three...

"I'm sorry for everything I've done," said the 75-year-old before the verdict was announced. It was the third trial for the victims of Michel Fourniret, who died in custody in 2021. Olivier had filed for divorce after the couple were sentenced to life imprisonment in 2008.

The judges also imposed a 20-year period of preventive detention. Olivier had made her husband's crimes possible in the first place, the public prosecutor had emphasized in her plea.

In two of the three cases, the bodies of the victims have still not been found. At the beginning of the trial, the accused made a general confession and showed some remorse, but gave no new information about the locations of the victims' remains.

The public prosecutor accused the 75-year-old of instilling confidence in the girls even though she knew that they would be murdered. For example, when she was seven months pregnant, Olivier accompanied her husband in the car so that his victims would not become suspicious and be lured into the car. "Without her, (Fourniret) would not have been able to commit his crimes," said prosecutor Hugues Julié.

