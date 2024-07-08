Processes - Life imprisonment demanded for murder of inline skater

In the process of the case regarding the fatal stabbing attack on a 17-year-old in the Landkreis Diepholz, as well as two attempted murders in September 2023, the public prosecutor has demanded a life sentence for the defendant. The public prosecutor also demanded that the particular severity of the offense be determined and preventive detention be ordered. This would make an early release after 15 years of imprisonment more difficult.

The public prosecutor accuses the 43-year-old defendant of first killing the schoolgirl who was on inline skates in Barenburg. Three days later, he is said to have seriously injured a 30-year-old woman in Sulingen (Landkreis Diepholz) with a knife. Shortly thereafter, he is said to have deliberately driven into an 18-year-old jogger in the Hannover region with his car and seriously injured her.

It was pure coincidence that both survived, said the public prosecutor. All three women were accidental victims whom the defendant had selected randomly out of spite and base motives, said the public prosecutor. The defendant showed "massive criminal energy" during his actions. The motive was also unclear at the end of the trial.

