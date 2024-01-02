Skip to content
Lienhart and Höler absent for SC Freiburg's season opener

SC Freiburg started team training after the short break without defender Philipp Lienhart and striker Lucas Höler, who was ill. Lienhart had already been absent before Christmas due to overuse symptoms.

Freiburg coach Christian Streich stands in the stadium before the match.
After strength training at the start of the new year, Freiburg completed another session on the pitch on Tuesday afternoon. Long-term injuries to Christian Günter and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh were also absent. Maximilian Philipp returned to training following his shoulder injury, as the Bundesliga club announced.

Coach Christian Streich's team will complete a public training session on Thursday (10.00 a.m.). Freiburg are in eighth place in the table with 24 points and will face 1. FC Union Berlin in their first league match after the winter break on January 13. A test match at Eintracht Frankfurt is scheduled for this Saturday.

