Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsCar

Licensed Driver Status: Things the Tax Authorities Overlook

Strategic tax advice for corporate automobiles

 and  John Stellmacher
2 min read
Individuals who utilize their corporate vehicles for personal purposes are required to document...
Individuals who utilize their corporate vehicles for personal purposes are required to document this in their tax filings and either preserve a well-maintained logbook or apply the one-percent rule.

Licensed Driver Status: Things the Tax Authorities Overlook

Are you utilizing your company vehicle for personal errands, and believes that employing an Excel spreadsheet as a logbook imparts a sense of professionalism and convenience? Think twice.

If you're utilizing your company vehicle for private purposes, you're required to declare this tax benefit in your income tax declaration. As per the "German Crafts Newspaper" (DHZ), there are two alternatives available: you can maintain a logbook, which is suggested if you only utilize the company vehicle for personal use to a minimal extent. Alternatively, you can make use of the so-called one-percent rule. However, this could lead to a substantially higher private share in instances of minimal private use.

In order for the tax office to acknowledge the records within the logbook, certain factors need to be taken into consideration:

  • All trips should be documented, comprising the route, distance traveled, and purpose of the trip.
  • The logbook should be consistently updated and devoid of gaps.
  • Any subsequent changes should be clearly discernible.

Prevention of inconvenience

To prevent annoyance, you should evade typical mistakes when maintaining a logbook, as the tax office might regard it as invalid and disregard it. According to DHZ, you should avoid the following mistakes:

  • Entering all trips in an Excel spreadsheet, as the records can be modified retroactively without leaving a trace.
  • Documenting trips on loose sheets of paper, as individual pages can be altered or substituted retroactively. It's preferable to use a bound book.
  • Deferring entries due to lack of time to purchase the book or making entries later due to the logbook being excessively soiled. In both scenarios, the logbook may become invalid as a consequence of not documenting the entries promptly.

Suggestion: You could have your logbook assessed for legal security. The tax office offers this service for free, as reported by DHZ, citing a ruling by the Hessian Finance Court (Az.: 3 K 1219/21).

In this dispute, a business owner requested the tax office to review their digital logbook with records - within the scope of the so-called "call-out information" (according to Section 42e EStG). Although the case was decided against the business owner, it demonstrates that you can have the tax office examine your logbook early on to establish whether it's being kept appropriately. Alternatively, you can consult your tax advisor, advises DHZ.

If you choose to maintain a physical logbook for your company vehicle, it's crucial to avoid using an Excel spreadsheet to document your trips, as modifications can be made without leaving a trace. Instead, consider using a bound book to ensure the integrity of your records.

In case you decide to utilize the one-percent rule instead of maintaining a logbook, be aware that it could result in a higher private share of vehicle usage, especially if your personal use is minimal.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Essentially, if an insurance firm accumulates surplus funds through investments, it primarily ought...
Hot-Topics

The Alliance's outdated contract holdings, according to BGH, present no significant drawbacks.

The Alliance's outdated contract holdings, according to BGH, present no significant drawbacks. The Higher Regional Court of Justice (BGH) has recently validated Allianz's practice of allocating surplus funds from a pension insurance tariff to insurance policyholders, dismissing allegations of unfair treatment towards older contracts. The allegations,

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest

Mats Hummels now has a different manager.
Sport

Mats Hummels now has a different manager.

Mats Hummels now has a different manager. Mats Hummels' potential new team, AS Roma, won't be welcoming Edin Terzic or Thomas Tuchel. Instead, they've appointed Croatian coach Ivan Juric as their new boss, just after sacking legendary figure Daniele De Rossi. The Roma board officialized

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform.
Politics

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform.

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform. The simultaneous detonation of numerous pagers in Lebanon, as observed by specialists, serves as a showcase of Israel's power, even though Jerusalem's government hasn't publicly acknowledged responsibility. This incident is embarrassing for Hezbollah, as it reveals

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public