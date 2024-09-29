'LibraryTok' offers solace during tough times for librarians, finding an appreciative audience alongside.

There's no reprimanding youngsters for tardy book returns or silencing boisterous scholars. She carries a variety of literature genres for every reader in her elementary school, including paperbacks, graphic novels, and audiobooks. Her library is filled with chess boards, craft projects, puzzles, and children who finish their lunches swiftly to spend the remaining time in the library.

Unlike typical librarians, she's also a TikTok star, which sets her apart.

Her shelves brim with stacks of countless books, waiting to be processed and catalogued or for spines and covers to be fixed. Once the students and school day are over, she shares this process with her more than 450,000 followers.

Her account, titled "Meet Me in the Media Center," is a mainstay on "LibraryTok," a group of creators who happen to be librarians. As libraries face threats such as book bans and budget cuts, LibraryTok members like her are reviving the joy in the library experience.

"I aim to foster a passion for reading in students, and I want the library to be a welcoming space for them when they walk in," she told CNN, working in North Carolina. "I don't want them to fear late fines or damaged books. I just want them to feel safe."

She shares the unseen aspects of being a librarian with her massive following of nostalgic viewers who cherish their own libraries – and inspires many of them to obtain a library card, study library science, or contribute to schools to build their collections for a new generation of readers.

A librarian's viral rise on TikTok

Libraries may be perceived as dull or outdated by some, but they've become popular digital hangouts for young TikTok viewers. She informed CNN that 84% of her viewers are 18 to 34 years old.

Librarians like her are utilizing TikTok to connect with youth and renew their interest in libraries. It's worth noting that more than half of all US adults aged 18 to 34 are on TikTok, according to Pew Research Center. The presence of librarians such as her on TikTok might encourage this demographic to visit libraries offline: A 2023 report from the American Library Association (ALA) found that 54% of Gen Z and Millennials had made a visit to a physical library within the past 12 months.

ALA President Cindy Hohl applauded librarians' ability to capitalize on the platform in a statement to CNN: "Library professionals have been quick to adapt to emerging technology, and the way they have harnessed a powerful platform such as TikTok is a testament to that. Through LibraryTok, audiences get a glimpse of the various resources a library offers, and they are reminded of the central role a library plays in the community."

Since joining TikTok in 2023, she has amassed a dedicated following who enjoy watching her perform various library tasks like book repairs and sorting through late returns. She shares unboxing videos of donated supplies, even sharing a peek into her personal life, such as dropping her daughter off at college.

Her everyday content resonates with many viewers who find themselves reminiscing about their school days. The familiar sounds of a book being returned on time or the joy of spotting books on her shelves that they loved reading in middle school spark nostalgia in viewers.

She often referred to herself as a "comfort creator," a sentiment she deemed as "the highest compliment ever."

After a repair video of her went viral in January, she began receiving more comments and messages praising her. Many expressed a desire to become librarians or to sign up for a library card, showcasing the influence of her content.

"I think the blend of nostalgia and the association of the library with positivity and inclusivity converge to create an inviting space on LibraryTok," she said.

'LibraryTok' provides comfort during crises

Jenifer Rice's school library is the "heart of her school."

Her elementary school students participate in a wide array of activities like reading, stretching, singing, and playing with puzzles – to name a few.

"It's the place everyone wants to be during the day," she, also known as "The Contoured Librarian" on TikTok, told CNN.

Despite her unexpected popularity, she appreciates the support, especially when she hears from commenters that she's changing their perception of school libraries. Many tell her that they had negative experiences in libraries as children.

"I found a career where I feel successful and enjoy doing it daily, and I think the idea that you can find a career that feels like home resonates with many," she said. "I like to think that seeing wholesome library content where kids feel loved and safe is something that resonates with people."

The LibraryTok community has also provided her with feelings of unity amidst "disheartening" challenges such as book bans in her home state of Texas and working with a restrictive budget, she said.

Book removals are speeding up significantly, with regions like Texas and Florida experiencing a notable increase. As per statistics released by the American Library Association in 2023, a staggering 4,240 unique titles were singled out and proposed for elimination from both public and educational libraries across the United States. This figure is a significant rise from the 2,571 challenged books in 2022.

Texas witnessed more than 1,500 book bans between July 2021 and December 2023, as reported by PEN America, an organization dedicated to preserving free speech for writers. Contrastingly, the American Library Association's data showed only three challenged titles and three attempts to limit access to specific books for Texas's public and educational libraries in 2020.

The books under scrutiny appear to focus predominantly on subjects that highlight underrepresented communities. At the national level, PEN America reported nearly 10,000 banned books during the same period, with 37% thematically centered around race, racism, or characters of color, and 36% featuring LGBTQ characters or themes.

In response to these book bans, opponents are taking action and instituting their own bans to combat censorship. For instance, Democratic vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed legislation in May 2023 that forbids the banning or removal of "a book or other material based solely on its viewpoint or the messages, ideas, or opinions it conveys." This legislation necessitates the involvement of a trained librarian in every challenge situation.

Fostering connections via ‘LibraryTok’

Some audience members have been motivated to support their preferred LibraryTok influencers offline. Miller initiated the "Library Love" series to highlight various librarians across the nation seeking donations for items such as stickers, picture books, desks, and cleaning supplies. Her followers managed to meet the respective wishlists of seven libraries, Miller claimed.

Grace revealed that her followers have also extended their support in the "library love" context. As a librarian in a Title I school, many of her students are unable to participate in the popular Scholastic Book Fair each year due to financial constraints. However, generous "book fairies" on TikTok have financed Grace's students' participation in the book fair, ensuring their access to an enjoyable school year tradition. This act of kindness has been replicated, with other librarians and teachers launching similar initiatives to fund their students' book fair experiences.

Grace expressed her delight at the impact of TikTok, remarking, "It's such a beautiful thing to observe, and it all began on TikTok." Miller had no exposure to TikTok prior to establishing her account and had heard only negative stories about the app. Upon joining the LibraryTok community, she discovered that it was composed of remarkable individuals.

"The best individuals can be found on Library Tok," Miller said. "It is a unique community."

The beloved figures of LibraryTok are ultimately striving to redefine what a "typical" librarian encompasses, one video at a time.

"Librarians are kind," Miller said. "They want to make you feel acknowledged. They want to provide books that showcase representation. They want you to see yourself in books, and they also want to build a collection in which you not only see yourself in books but you also see others in books."

Encouraging students to visit the library serves as the groundwork for how school librarians can alter a child's perspective on reading. Books, according to Miller, function as "windows and mirrors," a notion introduced by renowned children's literature expert Rudine Sims Bishop. They foster readers' creativity and self-worth. Furthermore, showcasing their school libraries and the individuals who maintain them can be an effective method of stimulating young people's passion for reading.

Her TikTok followers, mainly consisting of young adults, share her enthusiasm for libraries and often visit their local libraries after being inspired by her content. The 'Meet Me in the Media Center' librarian encourages her viewers to obtain library cards and even consider library science as a career.

In response to book bans and budget cuts, the LibraryTok community provides support and a platform for librarians to share their love for literature and libraries, fostering a sense of unity among its members.

