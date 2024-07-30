After Dispute in Paderborn - Libori Festival: Cause of death fall on back of head

Paderborn Police Statement

A man who died during a violent altercation at the Paderborn Libori Volksfest over the weekend succumbed to severe skull and brain trauma. This was revealed by an autopsy of the 71-year-old's body, as reported by the Paderborn Police. The cause of death, according to the report, was a fall onto the back of his head.

According to police reports from the weekend, the 71-year-old from Borchen, Kreis Paderborn, was involved in a physical altercation with a 59-year-old man on Saturday evening at the festival. The man fell from a ten-centimeter high platform, sustaining severe head injuries. He passed away on Sunday.

The Paderborn Public Prosecutor's Office and Police continue to investigate the circumstances and cause of the altercation.

The 59-year-old involved in the altercation at the Libori Volksfest is now a subject of interest for the Paderborn Police due to their involvement in the incident. Following the investigation, any relevant information regarding the incident will be handled by the Paderborn Police.

