Liam Payne's unexpected demise triggers an outpouring of sorrow and inquiries

Luca, age 31, passed away earlier in the day following a fall from the third floor of a hotel, as stated by Buenos Aires police. As fans began to gather outside the hotel, establishing a vigil to honor the well-known musician, the specifics surrounding his demise remained unclear.

Pablo Policicchio, the spokesperson for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, disclosed to The Associated Press that Luca "had jumped from his balcony." The police department was alerted to the situation via an emergency call around 5 p.m. local time, Policicchio mentioned, warning of an "agitated man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol."

With a throng of spectators and the media present on the street outside the hotel, the fire department vehicle was parked as near to the exit door as possible, seemingly to restrict others from observing the scene while responders worked. In death, Luca was granted the privacy that he rarely experienced in life.

One Direction was formed by producer Simon Cowell after he observed Luca, alongside four other gifted young men – Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan – audition for the UK version of "The X-Factor." Individually, they lacked the talent, according to Cowell, but collectively, they became a sensation.

Called 1D by their admirers, they rose to become a global phenomenon by becoming the first band to have its first four albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Their huge fan base, named Directioners, catapulted the pop group to more than 50 million album sales before the members embarked on solo careers. They gained fame with hits like "What Makes You Beautiful," "Best Song Ever," and "Story of My Life."

Luca had discussed the emotional toll of fame before.

"I don't think I struggle in the sense of what you'd assume when I'm walking down the street with everyone stopping me," he told Esquire Middle East in 2019, "I mean, it happens sometimes, but it's mainly mentally where you struggle with it. It's the getting ready and always knowing that you might be photographed."

Malik was the first to leave the band in 2015. The others followed suit.

CNN has attempted to contact Luca's former bandmates and Cowell for comment. As of Thursday morning, none had made a public statement.

Following news of his passing, other artists expressed tribute to Luca, including Charlie Puth and Zedd.

"I am shocked right now," Puth wrote on his Instagram Story. "Luca was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone."

Luca had shared footage of Argentina overnight on his social media in recent days. He was also seen attending his previous bandmate Horan's concert in Buenos Aires on October 2, according to videos shared on social media from the event.

Luca released his first solo album in 2019 titled "LP1." In 2020, he announced plans for a new album and tour that were subsequently postponed after Luca was diagnosed with a kidney infection.

He had openly discussed past struggles with substance abuse and disclosed being six months sober in a YouTube video shared during the summer of 2023.

"It's good to be in this position," he stated at the time. "I definitively don't need those things anymore. The party's over."

In the spring of 2023, Luca released the song "Teardrops."

"I always think in pictures as much as I think in sounds when I'm making music," Luca stated in a video of his recording session. "Every song is a story from my life."

