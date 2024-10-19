Liam Payne's corpse will be handed over to his family upon completion of the pending medical examinations, according to a source.

Authorities predict the incident to unfold within the next week, but they didn't rule out the possibility of the results being available as early as this weekend.

Geoff Payne, father of the ex-One Direction singer, touched down in Buenos Aires on the 25th. The insider disclosed to CNN that the authorities allowed Payne to view his son's body within the morgue.

Payne also visited the lodging where his son had been, as previously reported by CNN. Initially, Payne wished to access his son's room but was barred due to the ongoing investigation. Instead, he was granted access to a comparable room situated on another floor.

He additionally thanked fans for their empathy outside the lodging and perused the shrine adorned with photos, letters, candles, and flowers.

Liam Payne expired on Wednesday after plunging from the third floor of his lodging. The preliminary autopsy report listed his demise as "polytrauma" with "internal and external hemorrhaging." Nevertheless, toxicological tests are still pending.

The lethal fall of Liam Payne on Wednesday at CasaSur Palermo Hotel is under investigation by authorities, who are scrutinizing the surrounding circumstances of his last moments.

The Argentine public prosecutor's office announced on Thursday, "it appears that the artist was alone when the fall transpired." The prosecutor's office also suspects Payne, who had been candid about his addiction and mental health struggles, might have been experiencing "some sort of incident due to substance abuse" when this happened.

Liam Payne's untimely demise has left fans and the music industry in shock, with tributes pouring in from various corners of the world. The acclaimed boyband One Direction, which was founded in 2010, remains one of the bestselling in history.

Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik – the surviving members of One Direction – honored their late friend and bandmate on Thursday with a collective statement and several individual reminiscences.

"We're utterly devastated by the news of Liam's passing," the band's joint statement read. "The memories we shared with him will remain precious forever."

Malik declared on Saturday that he was postponing his "Stairway To The Sky Tour" following Payne's demise.

"Given the heart-rending loss endured this week, I've made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour," Malik mentioned on X. "Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your patience."

In 2015, Malik departed the group, and one year later, they disbanded following their declaration of embarking on an "open-ended hiatus."

All five former members pursued solo careers afterward, including Payne, who unveiled his latest single "Teardrops" in March.

CNN’s Michelle Watson and Susannah Cullinane contributed to this report.

Despite the ongoing investigation, fans and the music industry are seeking solace in entertainment to keep Liam Payne's memory alive. His latest single "Teardrops" continues to resonate with listeners, providing a poignant tribute to his legacy.

