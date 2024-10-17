Skip to content
Liam Payne shared a self-portrait featuring his partner.

Prior to his final moment.

Liam Payne met his demise at the age of thirty-one.

The unexpected demise of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne at the age of 31 has left everyone stunned. This is all the more surprising given that videos display him in good health. He even shared a carefree selfie with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, around 45 minutes prior to his accidental fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

Liam Payne, the British musician, passed away after plummeting from the balcony of a third-floor hotel suite in Buenos Aires. He had visited Argentina for some time, accompanied by his girlfriend Kate Cassidy. In his social media post, he explained his reasons for the trip: "Firstly, because we want to. Secondly, because we want to. And thirdly, because Niall Horan is performing there and we just want to drop by and say 'hi'."

On October 3rd, Payne posted a video on Snapchat where he could be seen with Cassidy at a concert of his former bandmate. He hinted to his fans, "It's been a while since Niall and I spoke. We have a lot to catch up on and I'd like to straighten out a few things with him. Nothing bad, we just need to talk."

Various clips are circulating on X showing Payne interacting with fans in the hotel lobby, appearing cheerful and in high spirits, even singing Spanish songs when a female fan requested so.

The exact date of this video was initially unclear. While some on X claimed it was shot just a day before Payne's death, others suggested it was recorded on September 30th - the day Payne and Cassidy arrived in Argentina.

Another video, shared by Payne himself on Snapchat about an hour before his passing, shows him and Cassidy enjoying breakfast together. "A beautiful day in Argentina," he captioned it, appearing relaxed and playful, even jokingly nagging his girlfriend for leaving her hat on the table.

However, his final post was a photo shared 45 minutes before his untimely demise. It depicted him and Cassidy looking casual, him bare-chested and her wearing a bikini top, grinning into the camera.

Interestingly, both of Cassidy's posts - the breakfast video and the selfie - were not recent when Payne uploaded them. Cassidy had reportedly left Argentina over the weekend, while Payne remained. The selfie might even be from 2023, as Cassidy had posted it earlier.

Payne and Cassidy began dating in 2022

Payne's last social media activities seem contradictory to reports of his alleged conduct before his fall, leaving many fans bewildered. Hotel staff reported that Payne exhibited aggressive and unpredictable behavior in the lobby before his fall, and was escorted back to his room.

In a recent TikTok video, Cassidy shared the story of how she and Payne first met. They encountered each other at a bar in Charleston, South Carolina, in October 2022, and started dating afterward.

Before Cassidy, Payne was in a relationship with British singer Cheryl Cole, who is ten years older, from 2016 to 2018. They became parents to a son in 2017. His engagement to model Maya Henry, who was with him from 2018 until May 2022, was also terminated. Henry later accused Payne of stalking her, even until shortly before his passing.

The Entertainment sector was deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Liam Payne, as his social media posts showcased his love for music and performing, such as his video with Niall Horan.

Payne and Cassidy's relationship blossomed in the entertainment world, with their shared love for music and performances, as seen in the Snapchat video where they attended a concert.

