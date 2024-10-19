Liam Payne reportedly neglected to settle financial obligations with two sex workers prior to his demise.

The Buenos Aires police are still probing into Liam Payne's death, specifically the circumstances leading up to his fatal balcony fall. It's been reported by "La Nacion" that just before the incident, Payne was with two call girls, as per police sources. The women were hired from an escort service and headed to the hotel where Payne was residing.

They arrived at around 11:30 a.m. and departed from the building around 4 p.m. Exactly an hour and a half later, Payne met his tragic end by falling from the hotel's balcony, which faces the courtyard. The police informant revealed that the women were cooperative, sharing details of their time in the room and even allowing a review of their phones.

In their account, the sex workers claimed that Payne didn't consume any drugs during their time together. "We only drank alcohol," they stated. However, upon leaving in the afternoon, they encountered a problem: "Payne refused to pay them," "La Nacion" reported. There was no disagreement or argument, but Payne had no signs of harm or resistance to an attack during the autopsy. Twenty-five injuries were identified, all consistent with a high-altitude fall.

Another prosecution source told the newspaper that "it appears Payne was alone at the time of the fall." The police are speculating that Payne may have been undergoing a psychosis due to drug abuse, which prompted him to jump from the balcony. They discovered several substances in the suite believed to be sedatives, which are currently undergoing laboratory examination. The police suspect these could be cocaine. Additionally, items for drug use were found in Payne's hotel room.

At present, the police are still investigating where Payne obtained the drugs - at least, officially. However, according to "People" magazine, an indictment is being prepared. This allegedly targets an employee of the luxury hotel, accusing them of drug trafficking.

The women shared that during their time together, The entertainment provided by Liam Payne consisted mainly of alcohol consumption. Despite refusing to pay them upon departure, Payne's encounter with the call girls did not involve any drug use, as claimed by them.

