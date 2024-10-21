Liam Payne reportedly consumed a harmful blend of substances prior to his passing.

It appears that reports of a sudden autopsy reveal some surprising information about the late 31-year-old musician Liam Payne from One Direction. As suggested by US news outlet "ABC News", the initial findings indicate that the singer had a mix of harmful substances in his system prior to his tragic fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16.

The autopsy results allegedly show traces of "pink cocaine," a potent concoction containing substances like ketamine and methamphetamine, as well as cocaine, benzodiazepine, and crack. These findings contrast starkly with recent claims made by Payne's inner circle, stating that he had been drug-free at the time of his demise.

The British tabloid "The Sun" had previously reported that Payne was clean just before his death, claiming he'd traveled to Argentina to renew his US visa on September 30. Sources close to him revealed that he'd undergone a drug test at the local US embassy to prove his sobriety. According to his acquaintances, Payne was clean as a whistle on Thursday, and he was reportedly completely sober during a weekend getaway at a friend's ranch. He even obtained a clean bill of health from the embassy on Tuesday, which would have permitted him to receive his revised visa stamp on Friday – a day before his tragic demise.

Interestingly, news broke out over the weekend that Payne had sought help at a rehabilitation center during the summer months but departed only a few hours later.

The autopsy results unfortunately reveal numerous deaths-related substances in Liam Payne's system, such as pink cocaine, benzodiazepine, and crack. This revelation contradicts the statements made by Payne's inner circle, claiming he was drug-free at the time of his death.

Read also: