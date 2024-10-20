Liam Payne prematurely departed from rehab prior to his demise.

As the scorching summer continued, ex-One Direction star Liam Payne admitted himself into a rehab center. However, according to "The Sun", he left the treatment only 48 hours after starting.

As per the British tabloid's report, Payne initiated a detox process only a few weeks prior to his untimely demise. He sought aid at the renowned London clinic, The Priory, towards the end of July. Yet, unexpectedly, he departed the facility within a couple of days, leaving behind his family and friends in dismay.

During his short stay at the clinic, Payne reportedly spent most of his time in his room and skipped group therapy sessions with other patients. However, he did begin a medication regimen to manage his withdrawal symptoms.

"Eager to reclaim his life"

At 31 years old, Payne passed away after falling from a hotel room in Buenos Aires. Preliminary investigations hint at drug consumption shortly before his death. The prosecutor handling the case suggests that Payne's lack of ability to prevent the fall indicates that he might have been under the influence at the time.

A source close to Payne shared with "The Sun" that he was seriously committed to beating his addiction: "He was truly determined to get his life back on track. Everyone who cared for him was hopeful for him." Thus, it came as a surprise when Payne left the detox program after only a brief period. As the article points out, a single night of the intense detox program at The Priory costs approximately €6,000.

Despite his commitment to overcoming his addiction, the expense of the intensive detox program at The Priory might have contributed to Payne's decision to leave early. Despite leaving the rehabilitation center, Payne's friends and family continued to support his journey, hoping that he would ultimately overcome his drug addiction.

