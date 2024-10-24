Liam Payne harbored aspirations of tying the knot with his significant other.

Following Liam Payne's untimely demise, his girlfriend Kate Cassidy shared a deeply emotional message on Instagram more than a week afterwards. The pair had been in Argentina together, but Cassidy returned to the US a couple of days prior to Payne's tragic fall from a hotel balcony. On her post, she shared a black-and-white image of herself and Payne, expressing her sorrow with the words, "My heart is shattered."

In her statement, Cassidy confessed that she was at a loss for words. She wished Payne could witness the incredible impact he had on the world, which seemed so gloomy at present. He had brought immense joy and positivity into the world, bringing smiles to the faces of millions of fans, as well as his family and friends. Cassidy penned, "You will be terribly missed."

Payne was more than a boyfriend to Cassidy; he was her best friend and the love of her life. She continued, "Everyone you encountered felt as special as I did. Your presence was infectious, lighting up any room you entered." In the aftermath of his death, everything felt surreal to her, and she struggled to come to terms with his absence. She wrote, "I'm having a hard time wrapping my head around the fact that you're no longer by my side. Together, we could have been carefree children, finding happiness in the simplest of things."

"Eternal togetherness"

Cassidy then disclosed that the couple had envisioned a future for themselves. A couple of weeks prior, they had spent an evening outside, visualizing their lives together. Cassidy preserved a note that Payne had left her, which read, "Me and Kate get married within a year / engaged and together forever 444." According to Cassidy, the number "444" symbolized that a person was on the right path, guided by angels. Addressing the late One Direction member, she wrote, "Liam, I know that ours is an eternal bond, but not in the way we had planned. You'll forever be with me. I've gained an angel."

Alongside her heartfelt message, Cassidy shared several photographs of herself and Payne, including one where she embraced him as they played in the snow, grinning for the camera. In many of the images, the couple seemed inseparable and deeply in love.

Soon after Payne's demise, Cassidy posted another message on her Instagram Stories, expressing her feelings, "I've been drifting through life like a ghost. Nothing lately has felt real." She added, "I will continue to love you for all eternity. I love you, Liam."

Alleged encounter with escorts

Payne was discovered dead in the Argentine capital on October 16. The circumstances surrounding his fall from the hotel balcony remain unclear, with many speculating a possible drug-related accident.

As reported by the newspaper "La Nación" citing sources from law enforcement, Payne had interacted with two prostitutes the night prior to his death. The women had been contacted through an escort platform and had visited Payne's hotel in Buenos Aires. It was alleged that Payne refused to pay the women after their encounter.

In her mourning, Cassidy grappled with the reality that she would never physically experience "eternal togetherness" with Payne as they had envisioned. His absence left her feeling lost and struggling to make sense of the world without him.

The tragic news of Payne's death sparked a flurry of rumors, including allegations that he had interacted with escort services the night before his fatal fall. However, without concrete evidence and an official investigation, these claims remain unsubstantiated.

Read also: