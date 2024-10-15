Liam Gallagher expresses displeasure.

The Gallagher siblings, Liam and Noel, hailing from the iconic British band Oasis, have been notorious for their ongoing feud. This long-standing animosity has left many fans skeptical, but surprisingly, they've agreed to a joint performance comeback. However, this announcement has sparked laughter from the creators of the American sketch comedy show, "Saturday Night Live." In a skit, they portrayed James Austin Johnson as Noel and Sarah Sherman as Liam, engaging in their usual sibling squabbles.

Concert-goers holding tickets for this world tour in 2025, which is set to commence in July, are apprehensive about a potential replay of their infamous disputes before the tour begins. The "Saturday Night Live" skit playfully mocks this possibility, with Colin Jost, portraying a news anchor, voicing concerns that the two might actually end up killing each other on tour.

The siblings, in character, assure Colin they can maintain harmony, only to proceed to bicker about their handling of the situation. Jost, humorously hoping for success, dreams of winning the 'White Boy of the Year' award from his ticket purchases and wild partying.

"Do these people even know how to be funny?"

Unamused by the skit's portrayal, Liam Gallagher voiced his displeasure on his Twitter account, asking, "Do these people even know how to be funny?"

The Oasis '25' reunion tour officially kicks off on July 4, 2025, in Cardiff, with 16 subsequent performances until August 17. The shows will be restricted to the UK and Ireland before extending to Canada, the USA, and Mexico. European fans of the band, however, are left anxiously waiting for any Oasis performances outside of the UK and Ireland.

The Gallagher brothers' fallout led to the disbandment of Oasis in 2009, following hits like "Wonderwall" and "Don't Look Back In Anger." The prospect of a reunion was frequently speculated, eventually culminating in their joint announcement in late August.

Despite the light-hearted mockery by "Saturday Night Live," pop music fans are eagerly anticipating the Gallagher brothers' joint performance during the Oasis '25' tour. Liam and Noel, in response to the show's portrayal, assured their fans that they'll put their differences aside and focus on delivering a memorable experience, promising a setlist filled with beloved pop music hits like "Wonderwall" and "Don't Look Back In Anger."

Read also: