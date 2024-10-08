Lewandowski is actively pursuing a Barcelona victory.

FC Barcelona remains undefeated in La Liga, with Robert Lewandowski securing a hat-trick in less than 30 minutes, keeping Hansi Flick's team in the leading position. The Polish forward showcased his exceptional form for the Catalans, nearly single-handedly keeping the team at the summit of the Spanish league. In the 3-0 (3-0) victory against Deportivo Alaves, Lewandowski scored three goals within 26 minutes (7th, 22nd, 32nd). Having already netted 12 goals in 11 competitive matches this season, the long-serving Bayern striker continues to impress.

Before the game, Flick had expressed his optimism, stating, "I can't think of any other outcome than a win." He added that the goal was to secure all three points before the international break and emphasized the need for a strong start. Consistent with his instructions, the team delivered a solid performance, dominating the game from the start. The victory was sealed just 30 minutes into the match, with Barcelona maintaining control in the second half.

Unfortunately, striker Ferran Torres had to leave the field due to injury after only six minutes. The only downside in an otherwise triumphant day.

Since joining Barcelona in 2022, Lewandowski has now achieved three hat-tricks. As a result, Barcelona maintains a three-point lead over their eternal rival, Real Madrid, who are in second place in Spain's top flight.

On this occasion, Marc-Andre ter Stegen was replaced by Inaki Pena between the posts. Wojciech Szczesny, who was brought out of retirement midweek to help Barcelona until the end of the season, was not yet ready to make his debut. The former Juventus Turin player had actually retired at the end of August, while Ter Stegen, who had been named Germany's new number one by national team coach Julian Nagelsmann, sustained a patellar tendon rupture in his right knee.

Following their impressive victory, FC Barcelona manager Hansi Flick expressed his satisfaction, stating, "The Bara victory was exactly what we needed before the international break." Further cementing their position, the victory brought Barcelona's unbeaten run to 11 games in La Liga and extended their lead over Real Madrid to three points.

